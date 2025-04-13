IAAPA shares new details for IAAPA Expo Asia 2025 events and program

As IAAPA gears up for this year’s annual Asian-Pacific conference, new details are taking shape as the program aims to address various trends head on.

Taking place June 30 – July 3 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center, the ‘Find Possible’ theme for IAAPA Expo Asia 2025 reflects the event’s focus on inspiring creativity through thought-provoking education sessions, forging meaningful connections with industry veterans, and unlocking new growth opportunities by exploring the 10,000-square-meter (107,639-square-foot) trade show floor filled with innovative product showcases from more than 300 exhibitors.

Notable education sessions this year include a sustainability session organized by the Consulate General of Canada in Shanghai, that will showcase Canadian exhibitors’ sustainability practices in the attractions industry. In addition to a case study session by Mandai Wildlife from Singapore, discussing Asia’s first adventure experience within a wildlife park

The education program will also delve into sessions on various topics ranging from artificial intelligence, storytelling, and operational excellence to tourism impact, indoor entertainment, and how technology and global IP trends can improve guest experiences – all tailored to help attendees to explore the future possibilities of the leisure and attractions industry.

“We are curating the kind of content individuals can actually learn from and immediately apply to their businesses,” says Jack Chan, Executive Director and Vice President of the IAAPA Asia Pacific region. “The strategies learned, partnerships forged, and innovations on display are represented around the world every day and contribute to the success of our industry.”

“Our research team recently conducted a study that predicts the economic impact of Asia-Pacific’s theme and amusement park industry is expected to have over 425 million visitors and a spend of more than $19 billion by the end of 2025. We’ve seen attendees and exhibitors come back year over year and praise the number of offerings we have at our conference, making this a must-attend event,” said Chan.

Included in IAAPA Expo Asia’s speaker lineup is a number of subject matter experts from both inside and outside of the traditional attractions sector. Speakers from Tencent Group, Douyin, and iQiyi will share insights on their areas of expertise and how the industries can intertwine with one another.

Also on the roster of speakers are representatives from various attractions, including but not limited to – Ocean Park Corporation, Universal Beijing Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland, LEGOLAND Florida Resort, Mandai Wildlife Group, and more.

IAAPA Expo Asia 2025 promises an engaging lineup of special ticketed events designed to inspire and educate attendees. The signature Leadership Breakfast will feature keynote speaker Jill Estorino, President & Managing Director of Disney Parks International. This staple event is a popular networking opportunity that also provides valuable insights from one of the industry’s leading figures.

The lunch and learn session will showcase keynote speaker Cecilia Qin, Vice President of Trip.com Group, a global one-stop travel platform, integrating a comprehensive suite of travel products and services.

IAAPA Expo Asia’s EDUTours provide exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Shanghai Disney Resort and LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort. Allowing attendees to experience a sneak peek of the first LEGOLAND in China before its official grand opening, while learning best practices from these renowned attractions.

Furthermore, the IAAPA Institute for Attractions Professionals, a professional development program tailored for individuals with five or fewer years of experience in the attractions industry, will also take place in conjunction with the conference.