Norwegian Cruise Line christens its newest ship, Norwegian Aqua

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) celebrated the official christening of the all-new Norwegian Aqua in Miami and unveiled its plans to reimagine Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island in the Bahamas, with new experiences debuting in the fourth quarter of 2025, including an expansive pool area with a dedicated bar and kids splash zone and more.

The christening ceremony, which is rooted in maritime tradition of blessing a vessel prior to it officially commencing its life at sea, took place at the Company’s LEED Gold Certified terminal at PortMiami and included a special appearance by Norwegian Aqua godfather and two-time Emmy Award-winning actor Eric Stonestreet.

To kick off the ceremony, the over 2,000 guests in attendance were treated to a preview of the Company’s newest in-house production of “Revolution: A Celebration of Prince,” the theatrical concert experience honoring the multi-Grammy Award nominated and winner Prince. NCL President David J. Herrera unveiled the Company’s plans to expand the offerings at its private island with new experiences. Opening later this year simultaneously with the multi-ship pier completion, guests can look forward to an expansive area with an oversized heated pool, a splash zone with fun water fountains and features for children, as well as a swim-up bar for guests.

Along with the debut of the new multi-ship pier later this year, guests will step ashore and be greeted by a welcome center and a new tram service that will provide a way to get around the island. The island will feature a new Vibe Beach Club, the adults-only outdoor lounge with private cabanas, loungers and other upgraded amenities, as well as Horizon Park, the all-new recreational area which recently debuted on Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Breakaway that provides lawn style games and a place to gather for the whole family.

“It is a very special time for all of us at NCL – we are welcoming a new incredible ship into our fleet with the christening of the stunning and action-packed, Norwegian Aqua, and we are doing so alongside her godfather, Eric Stonestreet, who perfectly embodies the authenticity of what it means for our guests to ‘Experience More at Sea,'” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “In addition, we are unveiling that Great Stirrup Cay is getting even greater with MORE to do! Later this year we will launch new experiences for our guests to enjoy on this already incredible private island. And now with our newest ship, Norwegian Aqua, entering into the market with voyages to the Caribbean and the Bahamas, now is the perfect time to start planning your next warm-weather vacation.”

The ceremony continued with remarks by Norwegian Aqua’s Captain, Robert Lundberg; Pastor Pete Pera of Rise Community Church who made the official blessing of the ship wishing safe travels for all who sail aboard; and John Chernesky, NCL’s Senior Vice President of North America Sales who introduced Stonestreet to the stage.

The christening event concluded with the ceremonial bottle break across the ship’s hull, which was initiated by Stonestreet and signifies good fortune and safe travels for all who sail aboard for the life of the vessel.

Following her christening voyage, Norwegian Aqua will arrive to Port Canaveral, Florida, for a season of seven-day Eastern Caribbean sailings through August 2025 with calls to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; and the Company’s private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay. From August 2025 through October 2025, she will sail a series of five and seven-day warm-weather voyages to Bermuda from New York City before returning to Miami for a season of seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruises between October 2025 through April 2026, calling again to Great Stirrup Cay.