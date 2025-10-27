Kentucky Kingdom to open new family coaster in 2026

Kentucky Kingdom is taking family fun to new heights with the debut of its first new roller coaster since 2019, adding to the continued investment in the park. Today, the park officially announced Flying Fox, an all-new family-friendly coaster opening for the 2026 season. This custom coaster will be the park’s sixth rollercoaster, the most in Kentucky.

Join the daring adventures of local legend and crop-dusting pilot, Jeb Fox, as Flying Fox sends riders soaring over a vibrant Kentucky farmland setting. The attraction has been designed by Herschend’s in-house creative team. From the red barn-inspired queue to hand-painted murals and playful audio featuring Jeb himself, the theming celebrates Kentucky’s agricultural heritage while adding a lighthearted twist aimed for families to enjoy.

“At Kentucky Kingdom, our mission is to create memories worth repeating, and the addition of Flying Fox is the next exciting chapter in that journey,” said Sarah Worrell, General Manager of Kentucky Kingdom. “With the debut of Discovery Meadow in 2025, we set a new standard for immersive, family-friendly experiences, and Flying Fox builds on that momentum. This new coaster represents not only our continued investment in the park, but also our commitment to transforming Kentucky Kingdom into a place where families can return year after year and always find something new to discover.”

Flying Fox represents the latest step in a transformational, multi-year investment in Kentucky Kingdom, with more than $33 million committed from 2024 through 2026. The park first elevated its seasonal offerings with the $8 million debut of Christmas at Kentucky Kingdom in 2024, followed by the opening of Discovery Meadow in 2025, a new $11 million family-themed land with immersive play for guests. Now, the $14 million investment in Flying Fox builds on that momentum.

Flying Fox Key Features: