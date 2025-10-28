Aquaventure World transforms onsite aquarium, integrating interactive elements and immersive projections

Marking 17 years at Atlantis, The Palm, one of the region’s attractions has undergone a major transformation, reopening as the Lost World Aquarium. The reimagined experience honors the aquarium’s legacy while introducing new era immersive storytelling, advanced audiovisual technology and enhanced educational content designed to deepen public understanding of marine life and conservation. Inspired by the mythology of Atlantis and its guardian Poseidon, the narrative-driven journey highlights the importance of protecting marine ecosystems for future generations.

Spanning 14 themed rooms powered by 1,900 LED panels, 55 projectors and 140 synchronized speakers, the Lost World Aquarium delivers a multisensory experience that integrates technology, design and education. The journey begins at a cave-like entrance where a large-scale LED wall introduces guests to the underwater world ahead through dynamic visual sequences featuring Atlantean characters. Within the cylindrical chamber known as Medusa’s Cave, guests encounter a sculptural representation of an Atlantean guardian, surrounded by marine species such as moray eels. Motion sensors respond to visitors’ movements, activating interactive light patterns that create a responsive aquatic environment.

At the heart of the experience lies a room called the Lost Chamber, a tribute to where the story first began 17 years ago. Overlooking the Ambassador Lagoon — a 10-meter-deep (32.8-foot deep) marine environment containing 11 million liters (2.9 million gallons) of water and one of the largest open-air aquariums in the Middle East and Africa — the space has been designed to encourage both observation and reflection. Several times a day, the hall transforms through a five-minute projection show that showcases the diversity of marine life within the ecosystem.

The Lost Chamber also serves as the stage for “Return of the Trident,” a live mermaid performance featuring a team of five professional underwater artists. The show incorporates choreography, music and visual effects to narrate a story rooted in the mythology of Poseidon and his underwater realm, enhancing guest engagement through performance-based storytelling.

Guests can further enhance their experience with the interactive Trident, a digital activation device created exclusively for the Lost World Aquarium. Available as an optional upgrade, it unlocks 25 hidden effects across the attraction. Each activation triggers synchronized lighting, sound, projection, fog and blacklight effects, providing an additional layer of interactivity and personal engagement throughout the journey. Throughout the attraction, the Trident elicits distinct responses: within the Atlantean Artefacts section, blacklight reveals previously hidden symbols; in the Fish Nursery, it triggers a sequence of lighting, mist and spatial audio; and inside the Storm Room Pod, a central sphere reacts with programmed light transitions. Each activation reinforces the sense of interaction and discovery throughout the journey.

All technological elements introduced across the attraction serve a broader educational purpose: making marine learning accessible, interactive and engaging. Each habitat now features digital displays with multiple layers of content, encouraging guests to explore facts about marine species, ecosystems and conservation initiatives. This mission is further realized through redesigned behind-the-scenes tours, where marine experts guide visitors beyond the windows of the aquariums to demonstrate how different species are cared for, and how each of us can become ocean ambassadors at home.

Following the transformation, the Lost World Aquarium is home to more than 285 species and 65,000 marine animals, including the Striated Frogfish, Giant Pacific Octopus, Moon Jellies, Eagle Rays and Arabian Carpetsharks. All animals are cared for by a dedicated team of marine biologists and an onsite veterinary team, reflecting Atlantis Dubai’s ongoing commitment to meeting and exceeding the highest standards of animal welfare. As an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), the Lost World Aquarium aligns with internationally recognized best practices in animal care, conservation and professional standards. Visitors will also gain more insight into the Atlantis Atlas Project, the cornerstone of sustainability at Atlantis Dubai, and learn about ongoing efforts and collaborations with partners dedicated to environmental conservation. For every marine experience booked, $1 is contributed to initiatives supporting conservation, sustainability and environmental education.

The Lost World Aquarium forms part of the wider Aquaventure World — a comprehensive aquatic theme park experience. At its core is the world’s largest waterpark, officially recognized by Guinness World Records, featuring 105 record-breaking slides and attractions. The destination also includes one kilometer of private beach, a range of motorized and non-motorized watersports, and 26 marine experiences, including Dolphin Bay, Sea Lion Point and Shark Lagoon.