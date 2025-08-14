Licensing International and IAAPA announce strategic partnership

Licensing International, the trade association for the $369.6 billion global brand licensing industry, and IAAPA, the premier global association for the attractions industry, announced a new strategic partnership aimed at fostering deeper collaboration and unlocking new opportunities for their respective members around the world.

This landmark alliance brings together two influential industries that increasingly intersect – where brand storytelling meets immersive guest experiences. By combining the expertise and networks of both organizations, the partnership will enhance member access to exclusive events, curated educational content, and high-impact business opportunities across the global licensing and attractions landscapes.

“As consumer expectations evolve and experiences become more central to brand engagement, collaboration between the licensing and attractions sectors has never been more important,” said Maura Regan, President of Licensing International. “This partnership with IAAPA reflects a shared commitment to innovation and to equipping our members with the tools, insights, and relationships needed to thrive in a fast-changing marketplace.”

“Attractions are no longer just about rides or exhibits – they’re about creating unforgettable moments, often powered by beloved brands,” said Jakob Wahl, President and CEO of IAAPA. “By aligning with Licensing International, we’re helping our members tap into new ideas, deepen guest engagement, and expand the creative potential of the attractions industry. This partnership represents a powerful step forward for both sectors.”

Through this partnership, Licensing International and IAAPA will co-develop content, cross-promote key events, and highlight thought leadership from across both industries. Members will benefit from expanded educational offerings, access to new global platforms, and the chance to engage with emerging trends that are shaping the future of entertainment, IP, and guest experiences.

The collaboration will begin rolling out later this year, with more details to be shared on upcoming initiatives and events.