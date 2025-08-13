Six Flags parks to launch largest Halloween season yet and include a new premium experience at specific locations

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, North America’s largest regional amusement park operator, will launch frightful nighttime celebrations at 25 parks beginning in September. As part of the seasonal launch, Six Flags will also unleash a new interactive, premium experience – The Conjuring: Beyond Fear – in four locations. This attraction will join an extensive lineup of thrills, live entertainment and rides for a fall adventure.

“For the first time in history, we’re uniting the very best Halloween thrills that our parks have to offer. It’s an unbeatable lineup of innovative, immersive entertainment including iconic Hollywood horror franchises and original, next-level terror,” said Christian Dieckmann, chief commercial officer for Six Flags. “Our haunted mazes, scare zones, live shows and world-class rides will create unforgettable memories this fall.”

The Conjuring: Beyond Fear – New interactive attraction

This new, premium attraction will have guests navigate iconic scenes from New Line Cinema’s The Conjuring Universe to lock away cursed artifacts before supernatural chaos is unleashed. Guests will encounter entities such as The Nun, The Crooked Man and The Ferryman as they race to restore order and lock Annabelle back in her secure box – or risk catastrophic consequences for the living realm.

With effects, screen environments, and a series of interactive challenges in an experience spanning more than 20 minutes, The Conjuring: Beyond Fear will plunge guests into The Conjuring Universe. The attraction will debut in Carowinds, Cedar Point, Canada’s Wonderland and Kings Island. The Conjuring: Beyond Fear experience is a premium activity that will require an à la carte purchase or purchase of a Haunted Attractions Express Pass (park admission not included).

Blockbuster horror comes to life in haunted mazes across North America

Seven theme parks will immerse guests into an assortment of cinematic nightmares with the return of horror properties The Conjuring Universe, SAW, Trick ‘r Treat, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Army of the Dead, and new in 2025, The Strangers. This year’s collection will feature elevated scares and enhanced visual effects for 2025. Guests will find select horrors of Hollywood at Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS® inside Six Flags Fiesta Texas, Six Flags Great Adventure, Six Flags Great America, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Six Flags Mexico, Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags Over Texas.

This year’s attractions include:

NEW! The Strangers: No Escape – Inspired by the films The Strangers: Chapter 1 & 2, enter The Strangers: No Escape, where the masked figures lurk in the shadows and engage in the ultimate hunt.

– Inspired by the films The Strangers: Chapter 1 & 2, enter The Strangers: No Escape, where the masked figures lurk in the shadows and engage in the ultimate hunt. SAW: Legacy of Terror – Welcome to the ultimate trial of survival in SAW: Legacy of Terror. Step into the world of SAW with an experience honoring the franchise’s legacy of terror by plunging into the depths of Jigsaw’s twisted mind. Traverse scenes inspired by the films and come face to face with some of John Kramer’s most diabolical contraptions before time runs out.

– Welcome to the ultimate trial of survival in SAW: Legacy of Terror. Step into the world of SAW with an experience honoring the franchise’s legacy of terror by plunging into the depths of Jigsaw’s twisted mind. Traverse scenes inspired by the films and come face to face with some of John Kramer’s most diabolical contraptions before time runs out. The Conjuring Universe – Based on New Line Cinema’s horror franchise, enter the Warrens’ occult museum where their most terrifying cases await. Face Annabelle’s malevolent stare, flee from The Nun’s unholy presence and survive the Perron farmhouse’s demonic forces. Each cursed artifact awakens ancient evil.

– Based on New Line Cinema’s horror franchise, enter the Warrens’ occult museum where their most terrifying cases await. Face Annabelle’s malevolent stare, flee from The Nun’s unholy presence and survive the Perron farmhouse’s demonic forces. Each cursed artifact awakens ancient evil. Army of the Dead – Based on the infernal Netflix film, Las Vegas is sealed behind steel and death. Navigate glowing casino ruins overrun with ravenous zombies in this glittering graveyard of the undead.

– Based on the infernal Netflix film, Las Vegas is sealed behind steel and death. Navigate glowing casino ruins overrun with ravenous zombies in this glittering graveyard of the undead. Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) – Welcome back to Harlow, Texas – in this corner of the world, secrets are buried deep and a dark truth lurks behind closed doors. Leatherface haunts these streets.

– Welcome back to Harlow, Texas – in this corner of the world, secrets are buried deep and a dark truth lurks behind closed doors. Leatherface haunts these streets. Trick ‘r Treat – Based on the darkly comic Halloween classic: enter into a world where tricks dominate treats, and learn the season’s rules before setting out into this twisted Candy Trail nightmare.

– Based on the darkly comic Halloween classic: enter into a world where tricks dominate treats, and learn the season’s rules before setting out into this twisted Candy Trail nightmare. NEW! No Me Sigas – Six Flags Mexico will debut a haunted maze based on Blumhouse’s first original Spanish-language horror film that debuts this fall, exclusively shot in Mexico City.

Parks also will offer a vast catalog of haunted mazes with original themes ranging from demented clowns and fairytales-gone-wrong to possessed puppets and twisted holidays. To ensure all haunted mazes remain a premium experience, guests will have several pass options for purchase.

Each park’s list of attractions, maze offerings and passes will be available on its website.

Scream-inducing scare zones, live entertainment and rides in the dark

Six Flags Entertainment parks will offer a vast array of frights in the midways as roaming scare actors take over themed scare zones. Lurking amid the large props and startling guests with jump scares, noise makers and more, street zombies will transform the pathways into a massive, outdoor haunt.

Live entertainment will be found in theaters and midways featuring everything from Halloween song-and-dance shows and fireworks displays to zombie parades and monster rock bands.

Darkness will ratchet up the fear factor on park rides. Eerie lighting, ambient music and a thick layer of fog in the midways can transform the ride experience at night.

Scare zones, entertainment and spine-chilling rides are all included with park admission at Halloween Haunt, Fright Fest, HalloWeekends, SCarowinds and ValleyScare.

Family-focused daytime fall fun

Guests will find a diverse selection of new and returning daytime seasonal events and activities at 24 parks this fall. Families will enjoy kid-friendly Halloween activities like trick-or-treat trails, hayrides, pumpkin patches and spooky-fun shows. It’s all fun and no fear until the sun goes down.

Activities will include:

Kids Boo Fest and Tricks and Treats offering family fun and activities

Oktoberfest featuring festive Bavarian cuisine and brews, and lively entertainment

Participating parks will celebrate the season in their own unique and exciting ways. Each park’s website will feature the program details. Daytime activities are included with park admission.