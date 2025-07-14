MacGillivray Freeman Films delivers giant screen content in new Apple Vision Pro app

MacGillivray Freeman Films, the award-winning producers behind giant-screen documentaries, announced the launch of Epic Earth, the company’s new app designed exclusively for Apple Vision Pro. With Epic Earth, audiences can journey to the planet’s most awe-inspiring destinations through 2D and 3D films – captured with 15/70mm IMAX® film cameras and digitally remastered in 4K.

Optimized for Apple’s spatial computing headset, Epic Earth transforms the living room into a cinematic portal, offering an immersive experience that brings nature and adventure films to life.

“We’re thrilled our award-winning giant-screen films are now available in a whole new format with Apple Vision Pro,” said Shaun MacGillivray, President of MacGillivray Freeman Films. “Nothing compares to seeing these films on the giant screen in an IMAX theater but watching them on Vision Pro is the next best thing – it’s like having a personal IMAX theater in your home. Shot with the most advanced IMAX cameras in the world, the immersive quality on Vision Pro is absolutely spectacular.”

The Epic Earth collection features eight of the company’s most popular titles:

National Parks Adventure

Everest

Humpback Whales

Grand Canyon Adventure

Into America’s Wild

America’s Musical Journey

Ireland 3D

Dream Big: Engineering Our World

Within the app, users can view films in a virtual outdoor amphitheater under the stars or step inside MacGillivray Freeman’s private screening room in Laguna Beach for exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the filmmaking process.

“MacGillivray Freeman Films has set the gold standard for large-format filmmaking, and it was a natural evolution to bring their extraordinary catalog to Apple Vision Pro,” said J.R. Racine, one of the developers behind the Epic Earth app. “Audiences are going to be amazed by the visual fidelity and immersive quality of the experience.”

Epic Earth is available now on the App Store. Films are available for rental or purchase.