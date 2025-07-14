Semnox services its first clients in Finland

Semnox Solutions has expanded its global footprint with the successful implementation of its Parafait venue management system at Ākēdo Arcade, marking its first client in Finland.

Ākēdo Arcade is a dynamic entertainment venue offering a mix of classic arcade machines, sports and racing games, dance and skill-based challenges, shooting games, and state-of-the-art virtual reality (VR) experiences. The arcade is designed to create a social and inspiring environment for gamers of all ages and skill levels.

“Before choosing Semnox, we conducted extensive research on various cashless systems,” said Jani Heikkilä, Director at Ākēdo Arcade. “Semnox clearly stood out with its advanced technology and the added advantage of a fully integrated e-commerce platform.”

To support its growing business, Ākēdo Arcade installed Semnox’s Lumin readers on 35 games and implemented a self-service kiosk, allowing guests to easily purchase and recharge cards. The platform also provides detailed analytics and reporting to streamline management and improve the guest experience.

“We are now live with the system, and we are happy to say that our expectations have been met,” continued Heikkilä. “The transition has been smooth, and the support has been excellent. We are confident we made the right choice with Semnox.”

“We’re excited to welcome Ākēdo Arcade as our first client in Finland,” said Vinayaka Kamath, Business Head – U.K. & Europe at Semnox Solutions. “Their vision aligns perfectly with our mission to empower entertainment venues with smart, integrated technology, and we look forward to supporting their growth.”

With this launch, Semnox continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in arcade and entertainment venue technology, supporting operators with scalable, reliable, and integrated solutions.