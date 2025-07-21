Merlin reveals space-themed indoor coasters for LEGOLAND Florida and California resorts

Merlin Entertainments, provider of branded entertainment destinations, has unveiled the first details of the space-themed experiences being developed at its LEGOLAND Resorts in Florida and California, including indoor rollercoasters. This marks the next milestone in the £70 million investment already announced for the two resorts. The news, which closely follows the official opening of the 11th LEGOLAND Resort in Shanghai in early July.

Families will be invited to travel together into the LEGO galaxy packed with adventure, including immersive indoor rollercoasters in both Florida and California. These are set to be the most technologically advanced attractions the Resorts have ever created, brought to life by Merlin Magic Making’s global team of designers and engineers, in close collaboration with the LEGO Group.

Fiona Eastwood, Chief Executive Officer of Merlin Entertainments, said: “After months of anticipation, we’re delighted to confirm details of these immersive, space-themed themed experiences at two of Merlin’s premier resorts globally. This £70 million investment exemplifies our strategy to premiumize our existing portfolio, offering young families even more high-quality attractions, with the captivating storytelling and learning through play that LEGOLAND Resorts are renowned for.

“Our Merlin Magic Making creative team are constantly working on new, compelling and interactive experiences across our LEGOLAND Resorts as we further strengthen our partnership with the LEGO Group and broaden our appeal to LEGO’s global fan base. In both locations the boundless creativity of LEGO will meet the wonders of space – setting a new standard for fun and imagination, and once again providing guests with a new reason to visit these destination resorts.”