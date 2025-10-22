More than words (and numbers): The 2024 TEA Global Experience Index™

It’s that time of year when journalists, industry professionals and park fans are eager to read the latest attractions attendance report. Produced by the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) with presenting sponsor Storyland Studios, the TEA Global Experience Index (formerly the Theme Index and Museum Index) serves as both a mirror and a map – reflecting where the industry has been and helping to chart where it may be headed. The fact that the report remains freely available after so many years is part of what makes it powerful. It’s a resource for operators, developers, suppliers and anyone who wants to understand how the attractions industry is evolving on a global scale.

Four years ago, I took over editing the TEA Global Experience Index from my friend and colleague Judith Rubin. Since then, I’ve had the privilege of helping tell the story behind the numbers. In addition to working alongside InPark’s long-time partner TEA, this year I had the honor of collaborating with the research teams at Entertainment + Culture Advisors and The Park Database.

2024’s report tells us a story of maturing markets, shifting strategies and recharged regions. China remains a dominant force in the industry, though in different ways. On the theme and water park front the country appears to be entering a maturity phase, with operators focusing on reinvestment rather than rapid expansion. On the museum front, however, it’s full steam ahead, with China adding over 200 museums in 2024 alone.

In North America attendance at parks has slowed, but operators appear to be focusing more on driving per-cap revenue by appealing to more affluent customers rather than pursuing pure volume growth. With an uncertain market in the U.S. and anecdotal reports of a slow summer in 2025, it could be a smart move.

For the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, the most notable results came from the UAE. Abu Dhabi’s steady investments in the attractions on Yas Island are paying off, with both Warner Bros. World and SeaWorld Yas Island making it to the regional top 20 list for the first time. The announcement earlier this year of the addition of a Disney-branded park to the mix will only further enhance the draw to the region.

Around the world, museums had a good year in 2024. Being largely indoors in nature, the museum market was hit hard by pandemic restrictions, but many institutions are now back to more normal levels of operation and attendance, having implemented best practices like developing new exhibits, marketing to the masses, and reinvesting in facilities. For decades, the report has chronicled the progression of the industry, expanding both geographically and in content. With a new name and guidance from TEA CEO Melissa Oviedo, the TEA Global Experience Index will continue to grow and evolve, exploring the expanding world of themed entertainment wherever that path leads. Until next year’s report, be sure to download the 2024 edition and drop me a line if you have questions or comments about the Index, InPark Magazine or the industry at large.

Link to download report on TEA’s website (available 23Oct2025)