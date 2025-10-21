Experts from Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center host educational talks at IUCN World Conservation Congress

The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center, the region’s largest dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation, and return facility, developed and operated by Miral concluded a series of expert-led talks and workshops at the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi.

In attendance were some of the Center’s leading experts, who spoke on critical topics including wildlife rescue operations, plastic pollution, seagrass conservation efforts, and youth-focused conservation initiatives. The Center’s research on vital areas like strandings and cuttlefish were also focal points of the workshops, as well as discussion on how technology like AI is being used to accelerate projects.

The Center team was also accompanied by SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s veterinary and education team who took part in discussions across the four days.

The program also featured the launch of the One Ocean Photo Contest, an annual initiative celebrating Abu Dhabi’s marine life and coastal beauty through the eyes of our local community.

Dr. Elise Marquis, Senior Director of the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center, said: “We were thrilled to participate in this year’s IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi. At the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center, we are deeply committed to advancing the science and awareness of conservation challenges affecting species and ecosystems across the Arabian Gulf. This congress offered an invaluable platform to connect with both the local community and international conservation leaders who share our mission, empowering us to strengthen our efforts, expand our impact, and drive meaningful change for the region’s sustainable future.”

The IUCN World Conservation Congress is a significant gathering of nature conservation experts, leaders, and decision-makers from around the globe. Happening every four years, it aims to shape global priorities for nature conservation and climate change for the coming decade and beyond. The congress addressed critical themes related to sustainability and conservation, emphasizing the need for collaborative solutions to pressing environmental challenges.

During this time, Abu Dhabi hosted a number of leading experts, including Her Excellency Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri Secretary General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, the UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment and a Member of the UAE Cabinet, and leaders from the United Nations, governments, and NGOs.