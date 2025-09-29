California EDM event headlined by Deorro rocks audience using dBTechnologies VIO Series

Earlier this month, the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, a 20,500-capacity venue in Chula Vista, CA, was filled to the last seat as international dance-music powerhouse Deorro headlined an evening of EDM with support from Rommii, Bolo the DJ, Close Friends Only, Juos, and 8onthebeat.

Born in Los Angeles, Deorro rose from local DJ to international headliner with chart-topping hits like Yee and Five More Hours, plus collaborations with Steve Aoki, Diplo, and Hardwell.

Production was entrusted to Orange County–based MixOne Sound, a company with a reputation for executing concerts, festivals, and corporate events across the U.S. Owner Spenser Bishop was behind the console for the night, mixing Deorro’s set while also mentoring MixOne’s up-and-coming system technician Michael “Mikey” Netteberg, who was part of the deployment crew. Bishop reflected afterward: “It was cool to be able to push my system that hard. I was lucky to be able to mix that show and try a few things out. Overall, I was happy with my rig and system setup. The production teams were all happy—no complaints.”

The sound system was built entirely around dBTechnologies’ VIO Series and was scaled to match the size and energy of a full amphitheater show: thirty-two VIO L212 large-format line array modules with twelve flown per side as the main hangs, supported by fourteen VIO X206 compact speakers across the front lip for fill. Low-mid reinforcement was handled with four VIO C12 (two per side) as downstage ground out fills. The low-frequency foundation came from twenty-seven VIO S318 triple-18” subwoofers, deployed to deliver the extended low end required for dance music at arena scale. On stage, four VIO S118R cardioid subwoofers and eight VIO X206 cabinets served as DJ monitors, giving the performers the clarity and punch they needed to push their sets.

Among those attending was Scott Thompson, recently appointed as Western U.S. Regional Sales Manager for dBTechnologies U.S., who joined to meet with MixOne and hear the system at work. His reaction was clear: “This was an EDM show with a LOUD system; He was pushing it hard, and it sounded amazing. This guy knows how to use our boxes.”