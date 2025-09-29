IAAPA Expo Europe 2025 concludes

IAAPA Expo Europe 2025 has officially wrapped, bringing together attractions industry professionals from across the globe for five days of education, networking, and discovery of the latest innovations. The premier event for leisure and attractions professionals in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region took place September 22-26 at Fira Barcelona Gran Via.

This year’s Expo drew in 15,877 verified attendees from a total of 18,168 registered. The show floor welcomed 11,477 qualified buyers representing 9,370 buying companies across 121 countries. Industry professionals explored 20,700 square meters (222,813 square feet) of exhibition space showcasing innovations from more than 700 exhibitors. Attendees represented a diverse range of attractions, including amusement and theme parks, waterparks, family entertainment centers, zoos, aquariums, museums, and resorts.

“IAAPA Expo Europe continues to serve as a vital meeting point for our industry, bringing together passionate professionals to share knowledge, explore trends, and build lifelong connections,” said Peter van der Schans, executive director and vice president for IAAPA EMEA. “We are proud to see the industry come together once again in Barcelona.”

In addition to the trade show, IAAPA Expo Europe featured over 60 EDUSessions led by industry leaders, offering insights on topics such as sustainability, guest experience, safety, technology, and emerging trends. Attendees also participated in EDUTours to PortAventura World, Water World, and MSC cruise lines, gaining a behind-the-scenes look at sustainability, operations and guest engagement strategies.

This year’s Expo garnered regional media coverage throughout Barcelona and beyond. Stand-out moments included the announcement of the new Vekoma family coaster coming to Karls Erlebnisdorf, and Van Hoorne Studios, Themics Philippines Inc., and Petro Art Production announcing the new Avonturenpark de Tovertuin theme park coming to the Netherlands in 2026. Behind the scenes, IAAPA’s onsite Press Office welcomed over 100 journalists from Spain, France, and Germany, with coverage spanning media outlets such as La Vanguardia, EFE Agency, ABC TV, The New Barcelona Post and Cuatro TV.

A variety of activities took place to build awareness and generate funds for the IAAPA Foundation including a unique game activation provided by H.B. Leisure. The event strengthened business relationships and provided an invaluable platform for showcasing the innovations shaping the future of attractions.

IAAPA Expo Europe 2026 will take place September 21-25 in London, England, United Kingdom, continuing the tradition of bringing the international attractions industry together.