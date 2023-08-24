PGAV to make company-wide team building trip to Abu Dhabi in October

PGAV announces that it is taking team building halfway around the world with a company-wide trip to Abu Dhabi in October. This trip will highlight PGAV’s key objectives of exploring, creating memories, and celebrating the strengths of its team.

The trip’s highlight will be visiting SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, which opened in May and was designed by PGAV. The park spans two-million square feet inside a five-story building and includes the world’s largest aquarium. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi features eight themed realms, transporting guests from the shores of Abu Dhabi to rugged cliffs of the Pacific Northwest and beyond, all while paying precise care to the health and well-being of the animals that live there.

PGAV recognizes the collaborative effort, expertise, and creativity the team poured into the project for the past ten years. Visiting together will allow the team to commemorate this ground-breaking project, share stories about the design and construction, and inspire their future work.

The trip also allows employees to immerse themselves in a rich and diverse culture, broadening their perspectives. As a company that works internationally, it’s valuable to be exposed to new experiences and cultures and foster cultural understanding. Creating shared memories is a profound opportunity to enhance the collaborative and cohesive atmosphere at PGAV.

All three divisions of the company, PGAV Destinations, PGAV Planners, and PGAV Architects, will be on the trip with more than 260 employees and their guests from St. Louis, Orlando, and Kansas City.

PGAV’s CEO, Mike Konzen, expressed his pride in the team and excitement for the trip, “We know creative people draw from their life experiences. Exploring Abu Dhabi together will be a transformational opportunity, enhancing our team dynamic and forming even stronger relationships with one another. It will be an unforgettable experience that will inspire, motivate, and celebrate our team. We’re excited to have the ability to provide this tremendous opportunity for our team.”

Over the past two decades, the United Arab Emirates, including Abu Dhabi, has been actively working to establish itself as an entertainment, arts, and tourism hub. It opened institutions like the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World, and Yas Waterworld.

The trip to Abu Dhabi will also include visits to the Sheik Zayed Grand Mosque, the Louvre, and Qasar Al Watan Presidential Palace.