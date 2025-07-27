Pleasure Beach Resort releases video teasing new swinging pendulum attraction

Earlier this year, Pleasure Beach Resort unveiled plans for a brand-new £8.72 million ($11.7 million) ride set to open in 2026 – and the park has just released the first CGI video of what it will look like.

Named Aviktas, the 138-foot gyro swing will fly riders alongside the Big One and parallel to the coast, which can be seen for the first time in new footage created by the park’s creative team.

The giant spinning pendulum ride swings 120 degrees and will seat 40 riders who face outwards with their legs dangling, and experience an exhilarating feeling of flying.

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort said: “We’re known for going big at Pleasure Beach, and Aviktas is exactly that.

“We hope by releasing this video, guests will be able to understand the mammoth scale of our new investment, and the huge impact it’ll have on our park and the industry as a whole. This ride will be colossal, daunting, exhilarating and an incredible addition to the town.”

Although other swinging pendulum rides exist in the U.K., none come close to the Pleasure Beach model in terms of height. For example, Drayton Manor’s Maelstrom reaches approximately 74 feet, with the new ride almost double that in size.

Prior to its name reveal, Aviktas was referred to as “Project 2026,” until park bosses dropped its official name back in May.

Thompson added, “This is the first small tease of what we have planned, there’s plenty more teasers on the way!”

Work is well underway on the former Bowl-A-Drome site, which will become the home of Aviktas. Demolition work started at the beginning of the season, with the area now completely clear of any pervious building.

Aviktas will open in 2026.