Maurer Rides to premiere new indoor roller coaster leveraging its SPIKE technology

Maurer Rides is currently underway preparing for the first installation of an interactive indoor roller coaster featuring SPIKE® technology, set to debut at new indoor park HI SPACE in Chongqing.

SPIKE® technology: Every rider becomes a pilot

What makes this roller coaster unique is its SPIKE® drive system – a next-generation evolution of the classic gear drive. For the first time in Asia, riders control their own speed. With motorized vehicles that can be individually controlled, passengers can accelerate and brake at any point on the track – without the need for additional rail elements or restrictions to straight sections.

Key advantages of SPIKE® technology:

Individual speed control: Up to 80 km/h (50 mph) at the rider’s discretion

Up to 80 km/h (50 mph) at the rider’s discretion Maximum flexibility: Acceleration and braking at any point along the track

Acceleration and braking at any point along the track Personalized experience: Every ride is a unique adventure

Every ride is a unique adventure Ultimate safety: Precision control through advanced drive technology

Perfect integration into the park

The 290-meter-long (951-foot-long) roller coaster has been designed as the park’s central highlight. The vehicles traverse the entire indoor space at a height of 11 meters (36 feet), weaving around other attractions and offering views of the action below. At the turning point, the track encircles a drop tower in a tight curve, creating exciting moments of interaction.

World-class project in China’s booming megacity

The new indoor park spans 28,000 square meters (over 301,000 square feet) and features 22 attractions. As part of the massive “Hi Chongqing” shopping mall complex, which will cover a planned 489,000 square meters, a new landmark is taking shape in one of Chongqing’s fastest-growing districts, with 40,000 residential units under development.