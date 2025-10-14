Wednesday, October 15, 2025
New Polin waterpark opens at five-star Greek resort

By IPM News
Photo courtesy of Polin Group.

The five-star Princess Andriana Resort & Spa has added a waterpark featuring seven slides, a pirate-themed water play structure, and a lively Spray Action Zone that was developed in collaboration with Polin Waterparks, provider of water attraction design and manufacturing.

At the heart of the park stands Polin’s Signature Slide Combination, an attraction that combines a Racer Slide with a unique Sphere and Black Hole configuration. This creation recently received the title of Europe’s Best New Water Attraction at the European Star Awards 2025, recognizing its originality, visual design, and dynamic ride experience.

The slide’s exterior is enhanced by Polin’s patented Utexture technology. The result is an eye-catching centerpiece that complements the resort’s atmosphere.

The waterpark also features a compact, pirate-themed Water Play Structure, including the Mini Magicone, combining vibrant design, interactive play elements, and an iconic conical form. The Mini Magicone creates a unique ride path specially for a small footprint. Completing the experience, the Spray Action Zone adds interactive splash features.

