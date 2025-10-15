Meow Wolf partners with Worldbuildr on digital twin support for development of Los Angeles location

Worldbuildr, the platform for creating interactive digital twins for location-based entertainment, has partnered with Meow Wolf for the company’s Los Angeles project: an immersive art exhibition based in a former movie theater.

This collaboration marks the final milestone of Worldbuildr’s transition from a custom services company to a product-based platform, now adopted by one of the industry’s most imaginative and recognized experience creators.

Meow Wolf is known for its radically creative spaces, deep commitment to narrative complexity, and a storytelling style that unfolds in fragments scattered across rooms and layers.

Image courtesy of Worldbuildr.

While project details remain under wraps, the Worldbuildr platform will support Meow Wolf’s design process as they develop one of their most cinematic and genre-defying exhibitions yet. Meow Wolf’s installations are kaleidoscopes of intricate art, layered narrative mystery, and interactive design, with hidden clues woven through mazes of explorable worlds. The complexity of these spaces and the hidden logic beneath their surface are what make them so beloved and so challenging to design. To push this even further for the Los Angeles project, Meow Wolf is now turning to the power of digital twins.

“Meow Wolf loves to ideate and explore new portals of opportunity. This has always included pushing technology forward, especially in our creation, and not being afraid to try. I am excited that our Design & Delivery teams are able to leverage this new technology to strengthen the support of our Creative partners and ultimately the experiences we can bring to guests,” said Derek Pendergrass, VP of Design & Delivery at Meow Wolf.

Image courtesy of Worldbuildr.

By simulating and refining spatial concepts and interactivity ahead of fabrication, Meow Wolf’s creative team will be able to make confident design decisions earlier in the process without losing the mystery and magic that define their experiences.

“We built Worldbuildr to empower creative teams to design and test complex physical-digital experiences before opening day,” said Michael Libby, CEO of Worldbuildr. “Collaborating with Meow Wolf, a company that truly lives at the edge of immersive innovation, is both a validation of our vision and a challenge to the limits of what this technology can do, and that’s exactly what we want.”

Worldbuildr is designed to support experience designers, producers, and technical directors in visualizing, testing, and evolving complex physical-digital spaces. From early concept to operational optimization, the platform brings spatial design, show control, guest behavior simulation, and team collaboration into a single digital environment.

“Now, leveraging simulations and digital twins, Meow Wolf can go even further: using data to anticipate outcomes, fine-tune complexity, so that opening day feels less like an act of heroism and more like the celebration it’s meant to be. We’re genuinely excited for what this makes possible for them,” added Natalia Skibenko, VP of Sales and Marketing.

As the platform continues to grow, Worldbuildr looks forward to supporting more creative teams in building the next generation of immersive experiences.