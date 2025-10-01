ProSlide bestowed with IAAPA Image Award at IAAPA Expo Europe 2025

IAAPA Expo Europe 2025 brought together the global attractions industry in Spain last week, with ProSlide at the center of the action. The event began in Lloret de Mar with Water Park Day at Water World, followed by three days of exhibits, awards, and networking in Barcelona.

At Water Park Day, ProSlide participated in a panel on the untapped potential of the family demographic in waterparks. Guests also experienced Tornado King, Europe’s ﬁrst Double TornadoWAVE® 60, which later earned Water World Best New Water Attraction at the European Star Awards. Long-time ProSlide partners Siam Park and Rulantica were also recognized as Europe’s Best Water Parks.

When the Expo ﬂoor opened in Barcelona, a photo of Tornado King stood prominently at the entrance. ProSlide’s booth received the IAAPA Image Award, the organization’s highest honor for exhibit design.

This year, ProSlide also spotlighted several landmark projects: OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark, a high-tech resort experience blending modern design and cultural heritage; Chimelong Water Park’s record-breaking expansion in China with multiple world-ﬁrsts, including the Launched HydroMAGNETIC LIM MAMMOTH Water Coaster and HIVE 35; Zoombezi Bay at the Columbus Zoo, which introduced North America’s ﬁrst HIVE 20; and Sun World Ha Nam in Vietnam, a culture-meets-adventure park featuring over 10 ProSlide ride complexes.

Central to the conversation was HIVE, ProSlide’s newest ride innovation. Compact, eﬃcient, and visually striking, it combines ﬂow, motion, and capacity to deliver high-impact thrills in a small footprint. HIVE was the star of the booth and the subject of ProSlide Vice President of Business Development, Aaron Wilson’s live podcast with Skip the Queue, where he shared insights on its success and ProSlide’s vision for the future.

The momentum extended beyond the show ﬂoor. At the Park World Excellence Awards, ProSlide was named Best Supplier for its leadership in design and innovation, while Tornado King added another accolade, winning Best Water Park Experience.

“IAAPA Expo Europe was a huge success for the European waterpark community. The ProSlide team shared the best of Europe, and the world with waterpark developers, operators and partners,” says Ray Smegal, Chief Commercial Oﬃcer, ProSlide. “The energy and recognition from this year’s event, combined with the success of our new projects and the impact of HIVE, signal exciting opportunities for the industry and for ProSlide in the year ahead.”