Plopsaland Belgium invests in largest park expansion to date, including new Mack Rides attraction opening in 2027

Plopsaland Belgium is investing no less than €25 million ($29,318,125) in the construction of Plopsaland Plaza, the largest expansion in the park’s history. The new complex, set to open in 2027, will become the central meeting place of the resort and will feature, among other things, a brand-new attraction, the Grand Café, a bowling alley, and the main station of the iconic Plopsa Express. The highlight will be the Flying Cinema where visitors will fly across the continent together with Maya the Bee. With this investment, Plopsaland is taking the next step in its transformation into a full-fledged resort, aiming to grow to 2 million visitors per year.

Plopsaland Plaza

Plopsaland Plaza will become the new central hub of the park. The complex brings together experiences, gastronomy and entertainment in one location. Visitors will discover a brand-new attraction, the atmospheric Grand Café serving classics such as Flemish stew and steak tartare, the bowling alley, and the return of the iconic Plopsa Express – the train that travels through the park – with a completely redesigned station.

With this project, Plopsaland Belgium is taking another major step in its ambitious growth story. Since the opening of the Plopsaland Theater Hotel in 2021, the park has already invested in projects such as The Ride to Happiness by Tomorrowland, the indoor area Circus Bumba, and the villas and cottages of Plopsaland Village.

European premiere

The highlight of Plopsaland Plaza will be a Flying Cinema by Mack Rides. In a moving gondola, visitors will virtually soar through a giant dome screen, creating the illusion of truly flying. By day, guests can join Maya the Bee on a breathtaking flight across Europe. In the evening, different film experiences will be shown, designed especially for overnight guests and the evening audience of Plopsaland Plaza. For projection and audio, Plopsaland is partnering with Barco.

Hans Bourlon says, “We strongly believe in the potential of the Plopsaland Resort here in De Panne. With Plopsaland Plaza we are lifting our resort to an international level and, through this investment, want to set a new standard in experience and quality. We are continuing to build Plopsaland as the ultimate entertainment destination on the coast. Plopsaland Plaza will be the place where everything comes together.”

Gert Verhulst states, “Maya is a perfect fit for a Flying Cinema. Visitors will soon take a flight across Europe together with Maya. It is remarkable that we can link a character who appeals to so many generations with such an innovative attraction. That makes the experience even stronger. Who would have ever thought you could really fly with Maya?”

Carl Lenaerts, CEO Plopsa Group, says, “This is a milestone in the history of Plopsaland. Never before have we invested on such a large scale. With Plopsaland Plaza we want not only to attract 2 million visitors per year, but above all to strengthen our position as one of Europe’s leading leisure resorts.”

With Plopsaland Plaza, the park is taking the next step in the development of a full-fledged resort. By 2027, visitors will be able to enjoy a complete offering: from attractions and evening shows to a water park, hotel and holiday residences.