ProSlide names Ray Smegal as President

ProSlide, provider of water ride design and manufacturing, announced the promotion of Ray Smegal to President. Formerly Chief Commercial Officer, Smegal has been a driving force behind ProSlide’s global growth and innovation, shaping its commercial strategy and strengthening partnerships across every major market.

Smegal joined ProSlide in 2007 as an electrical engineer before advancing through nearly every facet of the company, from product development and engineering to global sales and executive leadership. Over his 18-year tenure with ProSlide, he has helped define ProSlide’s vision for performance, partnership, and innovation, contributing directly to its evolution into the organization it is today.

“Ray and I share the same vision for what makes ProSlide exceptional: unrelenting innovation, the highest standards of quality and performance, and a deep commitment to the success of our clients and partners,” said Rick Hunter, Founder and CEO of ProSlide. “An inventor himself, Ray pioneered our award-winning RocketBLAST® Water Coaster technology and has been pivotal in advancing our product roadmap. Ray is an exceptional strategic planner, team player, and leader who adds serious thrust to the already positive momentum at ProSlide. We’re excited about Ray’s appointment and the future!”

Under Smegal’s leadership, ProSlide will continue building on its strongest-ever global team, accelerating innovation, and strengthening partnerships with waterparks and resorts around the world.

“I’m incredibly honored to take on this role and continue building on the foundation Rick and our global team have created,” said Smegal. “ProSlide’s legacy is built on collaboration, creativity, and an enduring drive for performance and possibility. I couldn’t be more excited for the future we’re shaping together.”

Hunter will continue his active role as CEO with his vision for product development and passion for the company, his team, and the global attractions industry.