The 8th annual TEAAS Symposium releases full agenda

The Themed Experience and Attractions Academic Society (TEAAS) has released the full agenda for the 8th annual TEAAS Symposium, coinciding with the final day of the IAAPA Expo at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The TEAAS Symposium is the premier event in this field of academic study, bringing together academics and scholars from around the world.

Through the annual support of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) and academic partners, this full-day event is held on the Friday of the industry’s highly anticipated IAAPA Expo, offering unparalleled industry access to academics and professionals alike. The Symposium spotlights theoretical and practical research, timely knowledge transfer, and research exchange as participants engage with industry leaders through networking, and innovative presentations.

AGENDA

09:00-09:10 Welcome and Thanks

Martin Lewison, TEAAS Symposium Program Chair

Peter Weishar, Chair of TEAAS Steering Committee

09:10-09:55 AM Keynote

Molly Murphy, Assoc. AIA, LEED AP (President, Universal Creative, Universal Destinations & Experiences)

9:55-10:00 Welcome from IAAPA

Massimiliano Freddi, ICAE (2025 IAAPA Global Chair of the Board), Jakob Wahl (President and CEO, IAAPA), and David Mandt, ICAE (EVP & Chief Governance Officer, IAAPA)

10:00-10:40 Academic Presentation Session I

Moniek Hover, Carolina Jordão, Juriaan Van Waalwijk, Marcel Bastiaansen, and Marnix Van Gisbergen (Breda University of Applied Sciences) — Encounters with Roosje: Fictional Interactions with a Non-Fictional Historical Character in 2D Versus 3D Storytelling Environments Carissa Baker and Tadayuki Hara (Rosen College of Hospitality Management, University of Central Florida) — Analyzing Successes and Challenges in the Contemporary Japanese Theme Park Industry

10:40-10:55 Break

10:55-12:10 Academic Presentation Session II

Theron Skees (Author, Creator) — Between Two Worlds: Navigating the Tension Between Fantasy and Reality in Themed Experiences Roland Betancourt (University of California, Irvine and National Gallery of Art) – Automation Aesthetics: The Assembly Line and the Theme Park Wim Strijbosch, Sait Durgun, Hans Revers, Mike Hoogeveen, Chantall Spagnolo, and Marcel Bastiaansen (Breda University of Applied Sciences) – On The Neuroaesthetics of Themed Entertainment: A Brain Study on the Environmental Aesthetics of Themed Compared to Real-World Environments Andrew Friedenthal (Author, Creator) – Applying Theories of Imaginary World-Building and Subcreation to Themed Entertainment

12:10 -13:30 Poster Session/Book Signing/Lunch



13:30-14:15 PM Keynote

Bob Weis (Former President, Walt Disney Imagineering; Former Disney Global Imagineering Ambassador; TEA’s Buzz Price Lifetime Achievement Award; Marty & Leah Sklar Creative Visionary Award; Consultant; Author, Dream Chasing: My Four Decades of Success and Failure with Walt Disney Imagineering)

14:15-14:50 Presentation Session III

Kathryn Woodcock (Toronto Metropolitan University) – Tension between fantasy and reality: An extracurricular design competition as a learning experience for career-seeking university students Ady Milman (Rosen College of Hospitality, University of Central Florida) – Exploring Technological Innovations and AI in The Theme Park and Attractions Industry: A Proposed Curriculum Framework

14:50-15:15 Panel Discussion: Q &A and Curricular Issues for Themed Experience Programs

Kathryn Woodcock (Toronto Metropolitan University)

Ady Milman (Rosen College of Hospitality, University of Central Florida)

Barry Hill (Lebanon Valley College/Rivershore Press)

Cody Havard (University of Memphis)

15:15-15:25 Break

15:25-15:55 Invited Speaker

Jason Surrell (Author, University of Central Florida Visiting Instructor, former Walt Disney Imagineering, former Universal Creative)

15:55-17:10 Presentation Session IV

T.L. Taylor (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) – Play in Theme Parks: A Case Study of Disney’s Galaxy’s Edge Joel Zika (Texas A&M University) – The Sphere Las Vegas : Designing for Illusion Benjamin George (Utah State University) & Dave Gottwald (University of Idaho) – Kingdoms of Artifice: Disney and the Theming of the Contemporary Zoo Maria Thereza Santos (University of Florida) – Living Sets: Quantitative Insights into Guest Agency in Theme Parks Arielle Spencer (Clemson University) – The Factors of Experience Model: Measuring the Gap between the Fantasy of Accommodated Guests and the Reality of the Disabled Experiences”

17:10-17:20 Closing and Thanks, Announcements

Martin Lewison, TEAAS Symposium Chair

Peter Weishar, Chair of TEAAS Steering Committee