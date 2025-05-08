RWS Global & OneTeam Partners form strategic partnership for sporting venue entertainment

RWS Global and OneTeam Partners, the commercial partner to numerous Players Associations and thousands of elite athletes, announced a strategic partnership to reimagine the fan experience at sports venues across North America. The organizations will seek to collaborate with teams and venues to create immersive, branded experiences before and after games, during breaks in action and throughout the year when venues would otherwise sit idle.

RWS Global will utilize their expertise in creating immersive fan experiences to transform stadiums and arenas into bespoke, seasonal worlds that celebrate the identity of each team and its fanbase. From Halloween haunts to enchanting winter wonderlands, RWS Global will design, build and operate live entertainment activations that captivate and inspire. OneTeam will work alongside RWS Global to engage its network of partners to secure IP rights and sponsorships that add value and dimension to every experience.

“As a provider of premium entertainment around the world, we are thrilled to be teaming up with OneTeam Partners to bring our creative and technical expertise in building best-in-class experiences to teams and stadiums around the U.S.,” said Ryan Stana, Chairman & CEO at RWS Global. “This partnership expands what’s possible in and around sports venues, transforming downtime into unforgettable fan moments. It’s an exciting next chapter in our growth across the sports entertainment space.”

“As OneTeam Partners enters the world of live entertainment, there’s no better collaborator than RWS Global,” said Sean Sansiveri, CEO, OneTeam. “Their industry-leading creativity and immersive design, combined with our unparalleled connection to the athlete community, unlocks bold new ways to engage fans through authentic athlete connections and deliver greater value for players, teams, leagues, and venues.”