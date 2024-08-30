SATE North America heads to Dollywood

InPark interviews the event co-chairs

The Themed Entertainment Association is presenting its annual SATE North America conference October 15-18, 2024, at the Dollywood Resort in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. This year’s conference has a special focus on exploring secondary markets in experiential entertainment. Find more information or register online.

InPark Publisher Martin Palicki asked SATE North America’s co-chairs about the upcoming event. Featured in the interview: Matthew Cross (OE Experiences), Garrick Hansen (EXP), Shannon Martin (Color Reflections Las Vegas), and Greg Senner (Acronym Productions).

Matthew Cross, ICAE, Founding Partner & CEO, OE Experiences Garrick Hansen, PE, Principal, EXP Shannon Martin, Director of Business Development, Color Reflections Las Vegas Greg Senner, Partner & Chief Development Officer, Acronym Productions

What drove the decision to take the event to Dollywood?

Matthew Cross: Dollywood is a Thea Classic recipient and emblematic of the opportunities within regional markets, which is an important aspect of this year’s theme for SATE. As an industry, enormous growth has begun in regional markets with indicators like Universal Kids Resort, the new Mattel parks and the proliferation of retailtainment all driven by institutional investment. Dollywood is a key component of Herschend’s portfolio, a company that specializes in regional entertainment on a national scale. To put it simply, it sits right at the intersection of all the great ideas we want to explore this year – and it’s a fun park!!!

SATE Europe is typically held at a theme park. Should people expect the same type of experience?

Matthew Cross: TEA endeavors to provide a consistently excellent experience. However, as we all know in this industry, localization is key to success! SATE North America will have a similar emphasis on learning, experiences and member value, but the implementation will also feel unique in some ways.

Shannon Martin: SATE Europe and the revived SATE Asia offer truly unique, localized experiences unlike any other. While there may be similarities, each event has its own distinct charm.

What sort of changes have you implemented for this year’s event?

Shannon Martin: Changing locations annually brings new challenges, but it’s part of the excitement! This year’s event features a new theme and focus that reflects current industry trends. Our theme, ‘Exploring Secondary Regional Markets in Experiential Entertainment,’ will guide sessions exploring how innovative concepts are adapted and implemented in smaller-scale, more cost-effective ways.

Members and attendees appreciate the format of SATE North America, so we’ve kept it largely the same. However, we’ve increased break and networking time, a common request from surveys.

What have you learned about putting together an event like SATE?

Greg Senner: One of the biggest lessons we’ve learned is the importance of having a local insider. Matthew’s local connections and knowledge of the region have been invaluable. He’s helped us seamlessly integrate the event into the community and tap into local resources.

Shannon Martin: In addition, we’ve learned the importance of flexibility and adaptability. Events, especially large-scale ones, can be unpredictable. Being prepared to pivot and adjust to unexpected challenges is essential for a smooth-running event.

Garrick Hansen: Absolutely. We’ve had our fair share of curveballs, but by staying flexible and maintaining a positive attitude, we’ve been able to overcome obstacles and deliver a memorable experience.

Overall, organizing an event like SATE is a rewarding but demanding undertaking. By learning from our experiences and continuously striving for improvement, we can continue to create exceptional events that leave a lasting impression.

There’s so much to see and do in the Pigeon Forge/Gatlinburg area. Will the conference take advantage of any of those opportunities or will attendees have any chance to strike out on their own?

Matthew Cross: There will be opportunities; we’re hosting a mixer in Downtown Sevierville and we’re evaluating a trip to a nearby attraction development. We’d encourage folks to stay a bit longer though and see all the area has to offer!

Shannon Martin: Did we mention SATE is in the newly renovated Dreamsong Theater in Dollywood? There will definitely be some fun park time after the close of SATE on Thursday!

What’s your secret for keeping an annual event like SATE fresh and interesting for attendees?

Greg Senner: A successful event requires a well-organized team with innovative thinking. Localizing the event and aligning the theme with the host city creates a more immersive experience for attendees. Staying updated on industry trends and incorporating relevant insights into the content is essential for keeping the event fresh and engaging. Lastly, a diverse content committee ensures a thorough and impartial review of submissions.

There are some logistical challenges to getting in and out of that part of the country. Do you have any advice for people in this area?

Matthew Cross: We’ll be launching a WhatsApp chat soon to facilitate carpooling among attendees. Taxis and rental cars are recommended for transportation. Once you arrive at one of our preferred conference hotels (DreamMore or The Wayback), we’ll assist with your transportation needs.

If people want to get involved in other ways than registering, are there still opportunities to do so?

Garrick Hansen: For those interested in getting involved beyond registration, we offer opportunities like the NextGen Speed Interviewing program on Friday. This year, we’re hosting a “Meet & Greet TEA” early mixer on Tuesday before the Welcome Reception, where local companies can learn from members. Strong representation at this event helps promote the TEA and SATE’s goals. We also welcome sponsors to support our efforts. For current news and updated schedule, check out the website; it’s updated weekly. https://www.teaconnect.org/sate-north-america.html

Can you give us a hint about the theme or lineup of speakers/presentations?

Greg Senner: This year, we want to highlight what eastern Tennessee excels at: regional LBE offerings. Regional and secondary markets are thriving in the experiential economy. By the time you read this, the agenda should be available on our website, and we’ll be promoting speakers and topics weekly. Here’s a sneak peek:

Phenomenal Cosmic Ideas, Itty Bitty Footprint: Top 5 tips for scaling attractions without compromising your vision.

Top 5 tips for scaling attractions without compromising your vision. Accessibility and Inclusion for Digital Galleries: Comprehensive Guide to Using Existing and Emerging Technologies.

Comprehensive Guide to Using Existing and Emerging Technologies. Reimagining Cultural Attractions: Bringing Theatrical Techniques to Local Zoos, Museums, and Aquariums.

Bringing Theatrical Techniques to Local Zoos, Museums, and Aquariums. The Site-Specific Theater Playbook: Creating Authentic, Meaningful, and Inimitable Experiences.

Will Dolly be there???

Matthew Cross: Wouldn’t that be fun? No promises – but we’ll be in her stomping grounds for sure!