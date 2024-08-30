Howl-O-Scream returns to San Antonio with new scare and party zones

Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld San Antonio returns this fall on select days from September 13 until October 27. As the moon rises, guests can immerse themselves in a Halloween experience that includes six haunts, eight terror-tories (including one all-new) and a new party zone.

New this year is Till Death Do Us Party, an eerie enchantment of a party zone where the celebration of a wedding takes a chilling turn. This whimsical party zone is set with a live band and a ghastly bar with a selection of elixirs for the 21 and up crowd.

Guests can also experience a new terror-tory, Colleen’s Dollhouse. The dolls emerge from their hiding places as the sun sets – eyes glinting with a disturbing gleam and their painted smiles twisted into grimaces of hunger. This spine-chilling street is where childhood nightmares come to life as a parade of porcelain figures lurk in the shadows.

Horrifying returning experiences

Back are returning frightful favorites including Bunny Bradley’s Ice Cream Shoppe, Milton Creek Manor, The Swamp at Blackwater Bayou, Zombie Horde, Dis-Assembly Line and Atlantis-The Cursed Chasm. The pathways around the park aren’t safe from the scares as guests will encounter creepy creatures inhabiting eight different frightening terror-tories. Returning this year are Ripper Row, Vampire Point, SINdustry District, Blackwater Bayou, Water’s Edge and Nightmare Midway. These, combined with the new Colleen’s Dollhouse, ensure that pathways are full of suspense and terror, and feature blood thirsty vampires, mysterious water creatures, terrifying zombies, dark bayou mutants, deadly dolls, and a community of mysterious Victorian souls.

Howl-O-Scream also returns with the popular Monster Stomp, a sinister song and devilish dance show that will wrap guests up in murderous mischief, and features a live band, singers, and dancers!

Not-so-scary Halloween fun

Those not into frights can enjoy not-so-scary fun during the day starting September 12 during Spooktacular, SeaWorld’s kid-friendly event designed for the whole family. The not-so-spooky daytime fun includes a corn maze, Spookley the Square Pumpkin, Ports o’ Skull, in-park trick-or-treating, and the Sesame Street Halloween Parade! Available during both daytime and nighttime hours, Día de los Muertos celebrates a tradition close to the hearts of all in the South Texas region with sugar skull characters, traditional music, and an altar to honor those who have crossed over.

While parents enjoy the haunted thrills of Howl-O-Scream, youngsters are safe from the scares while playing games, crafting and learning about animals at Spook-Camp-ular! Parents can drop off their little ones with SeaWorld camp counselors, and they will steer clear of the scarier zones of the park. The evening will be filled with crafts and visiting sharks, stingrays, colorful fish and dolphins on a private tour. Campers will be provided dinner and a snack. Camp hours are from 6pm until park closing and is for children ages six to twelve. Registration is required.

Guests wanting to experience the Howl-O-Scream sights but not the scary startles can purchase a No Boo Necklace. These colorful light-up necklaces are Halloween themed and notify scare performers along pathways and terror-tories to steer clear and avoid startle scares. Park goers can also enjoy fun interactive necklaces that react to the environments by flashing and spewing an eerie watery mist!