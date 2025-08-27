SeaWorld Orlando adds new character experiences and offerings for Spooktacular 2025

SeaWorld Orlando will once again usher in Spooktacular as it returns on select dates from August 30 through November 2, 2025. The daytime event, included with park admission, invites children and families to dress up, explore immersive trails, and discover new things to do.

Highlights of SeaWorld Orlando’s Spooktacular 2025

Trick-or-Treat Trail – Guests can collect goodies at 12 candy stations throughout the park. This year’s Trick-or-Treat Trail also features a brand-new collection of reusable bags with fresh designs created exclusively for the 2025 season. Guests can choose from Sesame Street characters or SeaWorld’s own animal friends, while Pass Members have access to a limited-edition “skull bag” available only at Flamingo Gifts. Guests must purchase a bag to participate in trick-or-treating.

NEW! Meet Spookley the Square Pumpkin – Guests will have the chance to meet Spookley the Square Pumpkin, star of his very own themed maze.

Harvest Maze – This family-friendly maze takes on a new twist this year with a Spookley the Square Pumpkin theme, offering playful turns that capture the spirit of fall in the heart of Orlando.

Meet a Mermaid – Guests can visit the Key West area to meet SeaWorld’s shimmering mermaids.

Pumpkin Garden & Storyteller – Stroll through a whimsical garden filled with pumpkin fish and catch the Storyteller sharing seasonal tales throughout the day.

Sesame Street Halloween Parade – Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Count von Count and more take to the streets in colorful costumes for a high-energy, not-too-spooky parade.

Storytime with Big Bird – Families can gather around Big Bird’s nest for readings of his favorite Halloween stories.

Halloween Cookie Decorating – Kids can join a Sesame Street pal to decorate fall-inspired cookies during scheduled sessions throughout the afternoon. Kits are available for purchase; no reservations are required.

Bubble Dance Party & Scarecrow Halloween Dance Party – From bubbles floating through the air to scarecrows leading lively dances, these interactive celebrations keep families moving together.

NEW! Crafts, Contests and Scavenger Hunts – Families can get creative with Halloween crafts along the trick-or-treat path, join in weekly costume contests each October weekend, and set off on a brand-new scavenger hunt.

Count von Count’s Spooktacular Breakfast – As a premium experience, guests can enjoy a buffet featuring favorites such as carved brown sugar glazed ham, French toast sticks, scrambled eggs, fresh fruit, pastries and more, alongside character appearances from Sesame Street.

Teal Pumpkin Program – Families managing food allergies can participate in the Teal Pumpkin Program, collecting teal tokens along the trail and exchanging them for allergy-friendly items.

Costumes Welcome – All guests are invited to wear their Halloween best. Children and adults alike can dress up in favorite characters or seasonal attire, though guests 13 and older may not wear costume masks or hoods. Face painting is permitted only if done by SeaWorld artists.

Howl-O-Scream takes over the night

When night falls and intended for mature audiences, Howl-O-Scream 2025 rises at SeaWorld Orlando with 28 nights of sheer terror from September 5 through November 1. This year, fear takes new forms with three all-new haunted houses for a total of five and six bone-chilling scare zones where no path is safe.