Christie launches third generation of its Eclipse projector

Christie announced the launch of Eclipse G3, a unique 6DLP projector that offers HDR performance. The third generation of Christie Eclipse technology, Eclipse G3 will debut at CEDIA Expo, from September 3-6 at the Colorado Convention Center, lighting up the screen with Seymour-Screen Excellence in SR7 as part of a home theater set-up valued at over $1 million.

Eclipse G3 is designed for applications that require a immersive, true-to-life experience, including ultra-high-end home theaters, planetariums, and themed attractions.

Offering a degree of detail and depth of color, Eclipse G3 features HDR performance for the deepest, darkest onscreen blacks. With up to 20,000,000:1 sequential contrast ratio – 100 times Rec. 2100 contrast performance – Eclipse G3 delivers detail in the extreme black range and specular highlights. Colors are rich, saturated, and lifelike with Eclipse G3’s color gamut of ≈98% of the Rec. 2020 color palette.

“Eclipse G3 makes ‘video black’ a thing of the past,” explains Larry Paul, executive director, Technology and Custom Solutions, Christie. “It can display true black without any residual light for the richest visual experience in fully light-controlled environments.”

Eclipse G3 supports up to 120Hz 2D and active 3D at up to 60Hz per eye at native 4K resolution. With this next generation of Eclipse technology, not only is the 30,000 ANSI lumen Eclipse G3 brighter and more durable – capable of maintaining full brightness for 50,000 hours – it’s also more refined, with built-in RGB pure laser illumination and a streamlined, easier-to-install form factor.

Christie across the show floor at CEDIA Expo

In SR10, Christie joins Alcons Audio to demonstrate a CP4425-RGB pure laser cinema projector with VDR. VDR is a patented technology that enables Christie CineLife+™ Series projectors to analyze every incoming video frame in real time and compute and modify the output laser power as needed on every video frame. Content is optimized for contrast, black-level detail, and power savings, all while retaining the original creative intent.

Attendees can experience Christie LED solutions in the ASCENDO booth, #4312. A four-by-nine tile array of MicroTiles® LED in a 0.75mm pixel pitch will showcase the technology’s impressive visual performance driven by 24-bit internal processing and support for 4K@120 Hz. A 163-inch diagonal 0.9mm pixel pitch Core Series III UHD LED video wall will also be on display. Attendees can also get a close look at static projectors, including an M 4K25-RGB pure laser projector, a 4K1600-JS Jazz Series 1DLP laser projector, and a 4K860-iS Inspire Series projector.