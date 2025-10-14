SeaWorld San Antonio announces upcoming inverted family coaster

SeaWorld San Antonio announced plans for a new thrill ride, Barracuda Strike. As Texas’ first inverted family coaster, Barracuda Strike will deliver high-speed thrills for guests of all ages – featuring sharp turns, dramatic drops, and the exhilarating sensation of gliding above the park’s iconic water ski lake with nothing beneath their feet.

“Barracuda Strike is a game-changer for family thrill rides, and we are excited to bring another great roller coaster to our guests in the spring of 2026,” said Jeff Davis, SeaWorld San Antonio Park President. “It will be fast, fierce, and fun – bringing guests closer to the ocean’s energy and mystery in a way only SeaWorld can.”

Barracuda Strike will be the eighth coaster in SeaWorld San Antonio’s lineup and the third family-friendly ride in as many years. Highlights include: