SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi joins WAZA

SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi has been accepted as a member of the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA). SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is a marine life theme park committed to inspiring ocean conservation through its “One Ocean” story. This narrative informs every aspect of the visitor experience, including educational programs, guided tours, interactive exhibits, and animal habitats.

WAZA CEO Dr Martín Zordan said, “SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s membership significantly enhances WAZA’s engagement in the Southwest Asia region and reinforces our commitment to marine conservation, habitat protection, and public education on the ocean’s critical role.”

The park highlights the interconnectedness of marine life and seeks to foster a deeper understanding and respect for the ocean and its ecosystems.

SeaWorld Yas Island operates the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center, the first dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation, and return center in the MENA region. It supports regional marine conservation efforts and serves as a hub for education and scientific research.

Rob Yordi, General Curator at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center, said, “Joining the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) along with our sister SeaWorld parks marks a profound milestone for SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center. This recognition is not only a validation of our rigorous animal welfare standards, but also a celebration of our deep-rooted commitment to marine conservation, research, and education. It’s an honor to stand among the world’s leading zoological institutions, and we remain dedicated to advancing meaningful impact for the One Ocean.”

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is also a member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).