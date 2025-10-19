Nearly 100 Christie projectors deployed for new museum dedicated to the life and work of Gandhi

Christie announced that its laser projection solutions are at the heart of the new Bapu Tower Museum in Patna, Bihar, India, where they have been captivating visitors since its official opening in February. This milestone project, initiated by the Government of Bihar, celebrates Mahatma Gandhi’s enduring legacy and his pivotal role in India’s independence movement through powerful storytelling and immersive visuals.

Conceived as both a symbolic and functional public space, Bapu Tower Museum embodies Gandhi’s enduring principles of peace, non-violence, and social justice. The museum complex comprises two main structures – the Rectangular Building and the Tower Building. The Rectangular Building houses three galleries and connects via bridges to the Tower Building, where a grand ramp guides visitors through an experiential journey that traces Gandhi’s life. Together, the museum unites architecture, art, and technology to offer a meaningful space for reflection, education, and cultural engagement. Design Habit served as the project’s museum design consultant, leading the creative direction from concept to completion. The firm oversaw every aspect of gallery design and production, ensuring a cohesive and immersive experience that faithfully expresses the museum’s vision and narrative.

Close to 100 Christie laser projectors comprising the Inspire Series, GS Series, and Captiva Series models bring the museum’s storytelling to life through vivid, high-impact visuals. The systems were installed and commissioned by Vama Communications, which also managed ambient audio, AV equipment, and multimedia content integration to ensure seamless performance throughout the facility.

“Our vision for the Bapu Tower Museum was to design a space that is not only architecturally significant but also immersive in storytelling,” said Amardeep Behl, Founder and Design Director of Design Habit. “Christie’s projection technology allowed us to realize that vision with rich visuals that enhance the narrative and create a deep, lasting impact on every visitor.”

Bharat Upadhyay, Director of Design Habit, added, “Beyond aesthetics, our goal was to craft an experience where technology seamlessly enhances storytelling. The use of projection technology enabled us to translate conceptual narratives into lively, emotionally engaging environments that authentically connect visitors with Gandhi’s teachings and philosophy.”

“It was an honor to be entrusted with such a meaningful project,” said Raj Parikh, Director, Vama Communications. “By integrating Christie’s advanced laser projection systems with our expertise in installation and AV content, we’ve helped create an environment that conveys the spirit and philosophy of Gandhi in a way that is both educational and emotionally resonant.”

Strategically deployed across three thematic galleries and five ramps, the projectors illuminate key moments and milestones from Gandhi’s journey. Highlights include ultra short throw projections on walls using Captiva DWU500S projectors; translucent screens paired with hyper-realistic, full-sized silicon sculptures illuminated by GS Series DWU630-GSand DWU880-GS projectors; and larger exhibits, including the spectacular 360-degree immersive orientation theater featuring a 60-seater turntable, powered by Inspire Series DWU960ST-iS projectors equipped with a 0.65–0.75:1 fixed short throw zoom lens.

The immersive 360-degree theater has quickly become a visitor favorite, thanks to its lifelike projections and enveloping surround audio. Bapu Tower Museum also marks the largest deployment of Christie laser projection systems in Bihar, reflecting the state’s growing investment in advanced ProAV technologies for cultural and tourism projects.

Rishubh Nayar, sales director for India, Christie, commented, “We are delighted to see how our laser projectors have transformed Bapu Tower Museum into a unique experience for the people of Patna and beyond. This project underscores Christie’s commitment to helping cultural institutions connect with audiences through compelling, technology-driven storytelling. We are also grateful to Design Habit and Vama Communications for their expertise in realizing this landmark cultural space, which now stands as a shining beacon of knowledge and heritage.”