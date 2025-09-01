Semnox delivers it first-ever cloud-based solution at seasonal entertainment event in the UAE

Semnox Solutions, technology provider for the leisure and entertainment industry, deployed its first-ever pure cloud-based solution at Shamsa Entertainment Park, a month-long family entertainment event that took place at the Sharjah Expo Center.

From July 31 through August 30, 2025, Shamsa Entertainment Park transformed the Sharjah Expo Center into a month-long destination for families and visitors of all ages. Organized by XQ United Business Development and Imtiaz Events & Exhibition Management, the event welcomed thousands of guests who enjoyed more than 100 activities, from rides and attractions to arcades and interactive play areas.

As part of the project, Semnox implemented its Pure Cloud Solution for ticketing and entry validation. The fully cloud-powered system streamlined ticket sales, access management, and cashless play across the venue, providing a guest experience without the need for traditional on-site servers.

“This was the first event of its kind in Sharjah where entire families and groups of friends could spend their leisure time during the summer holidays,” said Meghashyam, Sales Head (MENA) – Parks at Semnox. “We were given a chance to implement our very first pure cloud cashless solution including POS at the ticketing counters and validators for rides, attractions and arcades. We thank Mr. Ahmad and his team for partnering with Semnox in making this possible.”

Ahmad Al Halabi, CEO of XQ United Business Development and Imtiaz Events & Exhibition Management, noted that innovation was key to delivering memorable experiences. “At Shamsa, our goal was to bring something unique to Sharjah’s summer entertainment calendar. With Semnox’s technology, we ensured that guests enjoyed fast, convenient, and reliable access to all the activities offered at the park.”