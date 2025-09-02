EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY: Instructor or Lecturer, Design and Production, Themed Experience

The College of Arts and Humanities (CAH) at the University of Central Florida (UCF) is inviting applicants for a 9-month, non-tenure earning design and production instructor or lecturer who will report to the director of the Themed Experience Graduate Programs at the University of Central Florida (UCF). The primary responsibilities of this position are teaching design and production courses in the Themed Experience Master of Science and the Themed Experience Track in the MFA in Theatre. Additionally, the position will support the director in student recruitment, academic assessment, internship supervision, curriculum development, fundraising, industry relations, and academic advisement. The incumbent will help continue to promote and enhance the reputation of UCF Themed Experience to attract top student candidates, maintain excellence in instruction and student work, and help with the placement of graduates.

The College of Arts and Humanities Themed Experience graduate programs are located on the main campus of UCF, in the heart of the international hub of the themed entertainment industry. UCF Themed Experience has well-established industry connections and enjoys extensive academic collaborations at one of the nation’s largest and most diverse colleges. The Themed Experience programs at UCF are the largest, most selective and successful programs in their discipline.

UCF is one of the largest universities in the nation, and with more than 69,000 students, it is the largest university by enrollment in Florida. It is at the center of the Florida High Tech Corridor, where industries include software, defense, space, simulation and training, and entertainment. Adjacent to UCF is a thriving research park that conducts over $2 billion in funded research.

Minimum Qualifications

At least 12 years of professional experience producing attractions and experiences in themed entertainment or a related industry or a bachelor’s degree in Themed Experience or related field from an accredited institution and 10 years of professional experience.

A professional portfolio showcasing in design and production physical or virtual environments.

Preferred Qualifications

A bachelor’s or terminal degree in Themed Experience or related field from an accredited institution.

Higher education teaching experience.

5+ years of leadership experience producing attractions and experience in themed entertainment or a related industry.

Experience in creative team management, project management, and themed entertainment industry best practices.

Additional Application Materials Required

UCF requires all applications and supporting documents to be submitted electronically through the Human Resources employment opportunities website, https://www.ucf.edu/jobs/. In addition to the online application, candidates should upload:

Cover letter

Current curriculum vitae

List with contact information for three (3) professional references.

The selected candidate will be required to submit official transcripts (and, as applicable, U.S. degree equivalency evaluations) documenting the conferral of their qualifying academic credentials.

NOTE: Please have all documents ready when applying so they can be simultaneously uploaded. Once the online submission process is finalized, the system does not allow applicants to submit additional documents later.

Questions regarding this search should be directed to:

Peter Weishar, Director of Themed Experience Graduate Programs

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (407) 823-0987