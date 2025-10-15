Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Semnox Solutions and Bulgarian children’s museum Muzeiko mark ten years of partnership

By IPM News
Photo courtesy of Semnox Solutions.

Semnox Solutions has just recognized a decade-long partnership with Muzeiko, Bulgaria’s first children’s science museum, celebrating ten years of collaboration, innovation, and operational growth.

Over the past decade, Muzeiko has welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors, relying on Semnox’s venue management systems to provide a seamless guest experience.

Reflecting on the milestone, Atanas Ignatov, IT Manager at Muzeiko, shared his appreciation saying, “Choosing Semnox for our Kids Science Center was one of our best decisions, and their solutions have been key in creating inspiring experiences for our visitors. We truly appreciate their support and look forward to many more years together.”

Throughout the partnership, Semnox’s integrated platform has supported Muzeiko in delivering ticketing operations, secure access control, and a membership rewards system all while maintaining flexibility as the museum’s programs and audience expanded.

“Muzeiko was one of our earliest museum clients, and it has been remarkable to see how the venue and its audience have grown over the years,” said a Vinayaka Kamath, Business Head (U.K. & Europe) at Semnox. “Supporting their vision of education through play reflects exactly what our technology is designed to do. Enable venues to focus on creating meaningful experiences while we handle the operational side.”

IPM News
