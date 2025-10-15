Wednesday, October 15, 2025
HomeBusiness
BusinessNewsWater Parks

P23 Consulting partners with Pool Safe Inc. for cabana LounGenie product

By IPM News
Photo courtesy of Pool Safe Inc.

P23 Consulting, consultants for waterpark management and operations, has announced a partnership with Pool Safe Inc., whose LounGenie product offers a premier VIP cabana solution for guests to store their valuables, charge their phones as well as order food and beverages.

Under this partnership, P23 Consulting will recognize Pool Safe and its LounGenie product as its VIP cabana experience partner. Together, the two companies will deliver guest amenities that generate additional revenue streams for waterpark operators.

“Waterparks are increasingly looking for ways to combine convenience, safety, and VIP premium guest service,” said Johnny Blevins, CEO of P23 Consulting. “The LounGenie offers a turnkey solution that elevates cabana rentals, simplifies operations, and creates a new tier of guest experience. We’re excited to showcase this partnership at the upcoming World Waterpark Association Show.”

David Berger, CEO of Pool Safe Inc. added, “Our collaboration with P23 underscores the value of combining operational expertise with innovative technology. Together, we’re providing waterparks with tools that increase guest satisfaction and generate meaningful returns for operators.”

The companies will highlight their new collaboration during the World Waterpark Association Show in Orlando, October 19-23, 2025.

Subscribe to InPark for FREE!
Submit your news
IPM News
Previous article
New dining concept to replace Houlihan’s at Hershey
Next article
Semnox Solutions and Bulgarian children’s museum Muzeiko mark ten years of partnership

Related Articles

Latest Articles

InPark Magazine (IPM) covers the intersection of themed entertainment and technology. We specialize in creating custom-crafted content designed to appeal to the industry’s top designers, creators, developers, owners and operators.

Contact us: email
Read our privacy policy