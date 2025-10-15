P23 Consulting partners with Pool Safe Inc. for cabana LounGenie product

P23 Consulting, consultants for waterpark management and operations, has announced a partnership with Pool Safe Inc., whose LounGenie product offers a premier VIP cabana solution for guests to store their valuables, charge their phones as well as order food and beverages.

Under this partnership, P23 Consulting will recognize Pool Safe and its LounGenie product as its VIP cabana experience partner. Together, the two companies will deliver guest amenities that generate additional revenue streams for waterpark operators.

“Waterparks are increasingly looking for ways to combine convenience, safety, and VIP premium guest service,” said Johnny Blevins, CEO of P23 Consulting. “The LounGenie offers a turnkey solution that elevates cabana rentals, simplifies operations, and creates a new tier of guest experience. We’re excited to showcase this partnership at the upcoming World Waterpark Association Show.”

David Berger, CEO of Pool Safe Inc. added, “Our collaboration with P23 underscores the value of combining operational expertise with innovative technology. Together, we’re providing waterparks with tools that increase guest satisfaction and generate meaningful returns for operators.”

The companies will highlight their new collaboration during the World Waterpark Association Show in Orlando, October 19-23, 2025.