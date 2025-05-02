Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor to close after 2025 operating season

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the largest amusement park operator in North America, announced that it will close Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor in Bowie, Maryland, after the 2025 operating season. The property, which is approximately 500 acres, will be marketed for redevelopment as part of Six Flags’ ongoing portfolio optimization program. The company has engaged CBRE, a global leader in commercial real estate services and investments, to market the property for sale.

“As part of our comprehensive review of our park portfolio, we have determined that Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor are not a strategic fit with the company’s long-term growth plan,” said Six Flags President & CEO Richard A. Zimmerman. “After reviewing a number of options, we believe that marketing the property for redevelopment will generate the highest value and return on investment. We anticipate strong interest in the property and will continue to strategically pursue portfolio optimization opportunities as we work to unlock the full value of our portfolio.”

“This was a difficult decision, and we recognize the impact it will have on our Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor park associates and guests,” Zimmerman added. “We are grateful to our park associates who work hard to create lifelong memories for our guests, and Six Flags is committed to supporting all impacted associates through the closure process at the end of this year. Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor have been an important part of the local community, and this final season will be an opportunity to celebrate the decades of fun that guests have enjoyed at the property.”

Six Flags America employs approximately 70 full-time associates. Severance and other benefits will be provided to all eligible associates. The park’s final operating day will be Sunday, November 2, 2025. The closure of Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor is not expected to have a material impact on the Company’s financial results in 2025.

All 2025 season passes and tickets will be honored throughout the final operating season at Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor. For the latest information about the park, including operating calendar, please visit the Six Flags America website.