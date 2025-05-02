Miral reports attendance increase for its Yas Island and Saadiyat Island properties for 2024

Miral, creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, announced visitation numbers in 2024 across Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, experiencing significant growth.

Highlighted during Arabian Travel Market 2025, Yas Island recorded over 38 million visits in 2024, a notable 10% increase compared to 2023. Achieving their highest performance since 2019, Yas Island hotels’ occupancy reached 82% peaking up to 90% in August 2024; an annual 9% growth in hotel occupancy alongside a 17% increase in the average daily rate (ADR) compared to 2023. Similarly, Saadiyat Island saw a 10% visitation growth across its hotels and museums compared to 2023.

Dr. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, said, “These exceptional results are testament to our commitment to contributing to the achievement of Abu Dhabi’s vision of becoming a leading global destination, in alignment with the Emirate’s Tourism Strategy and broader ambitions for sustainable growth and economic diversification.” He added, “Through the development of world-class destinations and immersive experiences, we are not only attracting visitors from around the world but also creating joyful moments that leave a lasting impact. The continued success of Yas Island and Saadiyat Island stands as a powerful testament to the strength of our strategic partnerships and our shared dedication to elevating Abu Dhabi’s global appeal.”

Yas Island’s theme parks and CLYMB™ saw a 20% rise in visitation alongside a 56% increase in visitation from the GCC compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, international visits to the theme parks also saw significant growth, with a 40%, rise, led by an increase from key markets, including India (+44%), China (+81%), the U.K. (+40%), and Russia (+29%).

The destination also experienced a 10% attendance increase for its consumer events in 2024. This impressive growth was led by a year-round calendar of concerts, performances, and family and sports events, including Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour, Wireless Festival Middle East, UFC, NBA, Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Disney on Ice, Abu Dhabi Comedy Week, the Backstreet Boys, among many others. The year also saw the regional debuts of hit musicals, Hamilton, Life of Pi, Matilda and Chicago, contributing to Yas Island’s event attendance growth.

Several developments on Yas Island are set to reach completion in 2025, including the first phase of the 16,900-square-meter (181,910-square-foot) expansion of Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, set to open this summer 2025, with 12 new rides and experiences. Additionally, the 560-meter (nearly 1,840-foot) beachfront development at Yas Bay will serve as an addition to leisure and lifestyle experiences at Yas Bay Waterfront. Furthermore, Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is set to significantly expand its footprint in the coming years with two new DC attractions, and the addition of a Harry Potter themed expansion.

The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, anticipated to be the largest of its kind in the region, is set for completion towards the end of 2025 and will offer visitors a journey through the history of the natural world while showcasing the incredible diversity of life on Earth. Meanwhile, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi welcomed its first guests at Saadiyat Cultural District on Saadiyat Island. Opened on April 18, the 17,000-square-meter multi-sensory art experience was developed in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Japanese art collective, teamLab and is operated by Miral Experiences.