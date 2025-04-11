Soaky Mountain prepares for season opening with new six-person raft ride

Soaky Mountain Waterpark officials announced the 50-acre waterpark will officially open for the 2025 season on May 10 and 11, and then daily, starting May 17.

According to Dave Andrews, general manager of Soaky Mountain Waterpark, “This season guests are in for an exciting treat with the debut of our newest attraction, Rafter’s Rage. It’s an absolutely thrilling six-person raft ride that starts roughly eight stories in the air, spans 825 feet, and sends riders zooming down the slide at speeds of 19 mph.”

Andrews adds that Rafter’s Rage is different than most water slides with high banking turns and steep drops because it features four uniquely designed arcs that cause rafts to accelerate sideways. This drifting experience extends a rider’s zero G sensation.

The slide is conveniently located next to the park’s Avalaunch water coaster, just behind the Black Bear Rapids Adventure River.

Other new things for the 2025 season include: Twist & Shout, a food and beverage area in the main plaza, that will be serving handmade specialty pretzels and pretzel bites. Fresh squeezed lemonade or refreshing Icees will also be served in this area. The waterpark’s Candy Cabin is also expanding to include specialty donuts and coffee.

The waterpark will have regional musicians performing on Mondays and Wednesdays from 2 to 5 pm near the park’s Wipe Out Bar.

Soaky Mountain Waterpark will be open through Labor Day and then weekends in September (weather permitting).