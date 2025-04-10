Comcast announces intent for U.K. Universal park

Comcast NBCUniversal announced its intent to pursue the first-ever Universal entertainment resort complex in the United Kingdom and in Europe.

The project is to be designed and delivered by the company’s Universal Destinations & Experiences segment. The proposed plans, which are subject to planning approval, include a world-class theme park with several themed lands featuring Universal’s distinct style of immersive and thrilling rides, attractions and entertainment. The resort will also feature a 500-room hotel and a retail, dining and entertainment complex. The park will be just south of Bedford, 35 minutes north of London by train, and will join the company’s existing portfolio of theme parks and resorts across the United States and Asia-Pacific.

“This is a special and historic milestone moment for our company as we continue to accelerate the growth trajectory of our theme parks business and delight audiences around the world,” said Mike Cavanagh, President of Comcast Corporation. “The unparalleled storytelling and technological innovation that the incredible team at Universal Destinations & Experiences brings to life is a perfect complement to the British creative arts and tourism industries.”

Universal is opening three theme park developments in the U.S. in the next two years, starting with Universal Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida, opening in May, which is the company’s largest and most technologically advanced theme park and the first new major theme park in Florida in 25 years.

Later in 2025, Universal Horror Unleashed, a year-round horror entertainment experience will open in Las Vegas, Nevada, followed by Universal Kids Resort, the company’s first theme park designed specifically for families with young children, opening in Frisco, Texas, in 2026. Comcast NBCUniversal has invested more than $10 billion in new and existing Universal destinations across the U.S. in California, Florida, Texas and Nevada from 2018–2024.

“Bringing the Universal brand to the United Kingdom is another exciting step forward in generating future growth,” said Mark Woodbury, Chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences. “Expanding into Europe presents us with a significant opportunity to reach new fans and share the incredible experiences our team creates.”

The 476-acre parcel of land in Bedford, purchased by Comcast in 2023, is ideally located with convenient, fast rail links to London and connectivity to the rest of the country, with more than 80 percent of England’s population and half of the U.K. population living within two hours travel time.

A planning proposal will be submitted to U.K. Government in the months ahead with a projected construction start date in 2026.