Missouri’s Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House earns AZA accreditation

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) has announced that Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House in Chesterfield was granted accreditation by AZA’s independent Accreditation Commission. Of the 32 applications for accreditation reviewed by the Commission during AZA’s Mid-Year Meeting held in Palm Springs, California, 30 were granted accreditation.

“Congratulations to the leadership and staff at the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House for attaining the global ‘gold standard’ in zoological and aquarium accreditation,” said Dan Ashe, president, and CEO of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. “AZA’s standards continuously evolve to reflect best practices in the zoo and aquarium profession, with a strong emphasis on animal care and wellbeing at their core. The Butterfly House has demonstrated a dedication to this exceptional level of care.”

AZA accreditation includes a detailed application and a meticulous multiple-day on-site inspection by an independent team of zoological professionals. The inspecting team analyzes all aspects of the facility’s operation, including animal care and wellbeing; veterinary care; staff training; educational programs; conservation efforts; financial stability; risk management; governance; and guest services. Detailed reports from the inspection team and the facility alike are then thoroughly evaluated by the Accreditation Commission. Finally, the Commission interviews top officials from the facility at a formal hearing, after which accreditation is fully granted, provisionally granted for one year, or denied.

A thorough review ensures that each facility has met and will continue to meet ever-rising standards. As a condition of Association membership, AZA facilities must complete this rigorous accreditation process every five years.

“More than 20 years ago, the Butterfly House became the first facility dedicated to invertebrates to be accredited by the AZA,” stated Butterfly House Director Jennifer Mullix. “I could not be prouder of our staff and volunteers who are essential to earning this prestigious achievement and for our Garden leadership who have been a great support in this endeavor.”

There are 238 AZA-accredited institutions and 14 AZA-accredited related facility members throughout the U.S. and 12 other countries.