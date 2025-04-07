Flight of Aloha partners with MediaMation to deliver Hawaiian flying theater experiences

Flight of Aloha announced a partnership with MediaMation Entertainment, LLC (MME) to bring its flying theater experience to Kailua-Kona.

Located within the King Kamehameha Kona Beach Resort, Flight of Aloha will take visitors on an aerial adventure over Hawaii, immersing them in 8K visuals, full surround sound, precision motion seating, and synchronized sensory effects that capture the magic and wonder of the islands, through the combination of authentic Hawaiian storytelling and ride technology.

For over 30 years, MediaMation Entertainment has specialized in 4D/5D motion effects theaters and immersive attractions. The Flight of Aloha outfits 18 of their new MX4D Bantam Flying EFX Theater Seats which offers a fully immersive experience with full-motion, synchronized seats, wind effects, unique drop-down footrests, and extended motion platforms that envelop passengers in a lifelike flying adventure. This technology has been featured in venues such as the Kennedy Space Center’s Gateway and Robot Land in South Korea.

In addition to their flying theaters, MME has a portfolio of 4D theater installations in cinemas worldwide, programming Hollywood movies for major film studios such as Disney, Universal Studios, Sony, etc. as well as provide installations to themed environments and theme parks across the globe. Their MX4D Theatres provide audiences with motion-based seating and atmospheric effects.

Flight of Aloha’s arsenal of films includes “Lāhainā,” a journey through the rich history and vibrant beauty of Lāhainā on the Maui coast, and “Naupaka,” a Hawaiian love story that takes guests through lush landscapes and rich cultural heritage.

“We could not have asked for a better partner than MediaMation Entertainment,” said Ola Shaw, founder of Flight of Aloha. “From day one, they have been the easiest company to work with, delivering on everything they promised. Their last-minute refinements to enhance the ride experience went above and beyond our expectations, ensuring that every guest who steps into our flying theater will be transported on an unforgettable journey.”

“Working with Ola from our beginning dealings with him and his crew has been one of the most pleasant installs we have done in a long time,” said Dan Jamele, CEO and co-founder of MME. “Our MX4D Bantam Flying Theater makes it possible for smaller attractions to add a soaring feature in a limited space. The marriage of the art of storytelling through film, coupled with immersive 4D motion and atmospheric effects technology to bring the Hawaiian culture and lifestyles experience to the audiences, is something that we strive to provide to give the patrons an experience as if they were there.”

Flight of Aloha welcomed its first guests during the soft opening window between February 15 and the end of February, ahead of the official grand opening celebration on April 5, 2025.