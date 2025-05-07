Super 78 names Corey Rosen as EVP of Business Development

Super 78, developer of themed entertainment content and design, innovating technology and producing custom and branded media, announced its newest team member: Corey Rosen, Executive Vice President of Business Development.

The former Executive and VP Creative Development for Tippett Studio, led by two-time Oscar winner Phil Tippett, Rosen spent more than a decade overseeing and managing productions for features, TV, commercials, Mixed-Reality, Mobile and Location-Based content. In this role he also supervised veteran teams to develop original content for the theme park industry.

Starting out as Lead Creative for Marketing, Rosen lead cross-disciplinary teams to execute high-impact projects, including themed entertainment and global campaigns for clients like Google, Qiddiya Investment Company and Universal Studios, while simultaneously designing story-centric marketing assets that enhanced client brand narratives and audience engagement.

Earlier in his career, Rosen worked with leading entertainment studios including Lucasfilm Animation, Industrial Light and Magic, Jim Henson Productions and Comedy Central where he began his career as a writer’s assistant to comedian Al Franken.

He is also a teacher, book author (with two titles publishing late this year), and children’s playwright with his wife Jenny.

­­­“When Corey and I first met as co-chairs for the TEA’s SATE Conference in 2017,” said Dina Benadon, Super 78’s CEO and Executive Producer. “It was clear he was a powerhouse of talent. His production and creative background in immersive, specialized content creation is significant and his magnetic, charismatic personality brings a great energy to our studio and projects.”

“We’re super excited to be working with someone of Corey’s caliber. His background in marketing, visual effects, animation and storytelling for this specialized area of entertainment is the perfect combination for Super 78 projects. His unique experience with highly complex visual effects translates seamlessly into our pipeline where we composite multiple physical elements in real-time and in front of live audiences, while using the most advanced technologies of the day,” said Brent Young, Super 78’s President and Creative Director.

Corey added, “Joining Super 78 is like entering the FastPass lane to the future of immersive storytelling. The creative energy here is electric, and I can’t wait to help this team build the next generation of great attractions.”

Super 78 is best known as an immersive creative studio who produces full dome Flying Film Attractions with shows in New York, Seattle and Indonesia, as well as developing the award-winning live interactive character technology, Geppetto and the award-winning attraction SpongeBob SubPants Adventure. Other Geppetto shows include The Smurf Village Playhouse and Dreamworks’ Donkey Live! for Universal Studios Singapore based on the Shrek franchise.