Give Kids the World Village announces Caroline Schumacher as new President & CEO starting this June

Two Florida-based nonprofit organizations with a shared philanthropic heritage announced a leadership transition rooted in a legacy of service. Caroline Schumacher, President & CEO of the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation (ASF), will step into the role of President & CEO at Give Kids The World Village (GKTW) this June, returning to an organization where she spent nearly two decades. The transition represents a meaningful continuation of leadership grounded in the vision and values championed by hotelier and philanthropist Henri Landwirth, whose influence helped shape the founding of both organizations, together with his close colleagues and friends, the Mercury 7 Astronauts.

Schumacher, a passionate and accomplished nonprofit executive, has served ASF for the past six years, leading the organization through a period of growth in scholarship funding, corporate partnerships and alumni engagement. Under her direction, ASF expanded its reach and reputation as a premier advocate for the next generation of STEM innovators.

“It has been an incredible honor to serve the mission of the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation and to work alongside these exceptional innovators of tomorrow, pioneering astronauts and the most inspiring leaders in science and space,” said Schumacher. “I am deeply grateful to the ASF Board of Directors, Board of Trustees, staff, alumni and supporters. Stepping into the role at Give Kids The World feels like coming full circle — honoring Henri Landwirth’s vision in a new way, for a cause that has always been close to my heart.”

The ASF Executive Committee will initiate a search for the organization’s next CEO. In the interim, the Board and staff will ensure continuity of operations and stewardship of its mission to support the United States’ most promising Astronaut Scholars.

“We are immensely grateful for Caroline’s strategic leadership,” said Curt Brown, Chairman of the ASF Board of Directors and veteran NASA Astronaut. “Her dedication to honoring the legacy of our founders — the Mercury 7 Astronauts, Betty Grissom, Dr. William Douglas and Henri Landwirth — while strengthening and expanding the Foundation’s impact has positioned ASF for a strong and vibrant future.”

At GKTW, Schumacher will guide the nonprofit in pursuit of its mission to provide critically ill children and their families with cost-free vacations filled with joy, hope and healing. Her appointment follows a thorough national search and reflects the organization’s commitment to bold leadership and compassionate service.

“Caroline brings a deep personal connection to the mission of Give Kids The World and a proven record of innovative leadership,” said John Nichols, Chairman of the Board for GKTW. “We are thrilled to welcome her as CEO and look forward to the next chapter of transformative growth and impact.”

Both ASF and GKTW were organizations that Henri Landwirth, a Holocaust survivor, helped establish, driven by his lifelong commitment to service and compassion. Schumacher’s leadership journey across both organizations speaks to the enduring power of that legacy.