TEA partners with LA County Library to present webinars led by TEA Masters

The Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) has partnered with the LA County Library to create a first-of-its-kind new webinar series that celebrates STEAM education and its applications in the themed entertainment and leisure industries.

“The ART of STEAM with TEA Masters” series brings together globally recognized themed entertainment professionals and creators for engaging conversations about their work developing attractions and theme park rides around the world. Designed to inspire and encourage creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving through STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) concepts, this new series was developed to extend education and STEAM career exploration to youth across Los Angeles County. Made possible by the 2025 Edison International Grant and TEA’s member volunteers, the virtual sessions will introduce students to real-world STEAM applications within the themed entertainment industry. The conversations and stories are aimed at students ages 10 to 18 to help inspire future interest in STEAM-based careers.

To bring this webinar series to life, TEA invited the esteemed industry leaders who have earned the coveted honor as a TEA Master. The TEA Masters of Their Craft program recognizes exceptional individuals – artists, writers, producers, engineers, and craftspeople – who have made a lasting impact on the themed entertainment industry. Through innovation, leadership, and expertise, these professionals have shaped the experiences that thrill, delight, and inspire guests worldwide. To date, only 42 professionals have earned the designation of TEA Master.

“We are so proud to bring this incredible webinar series to the students of LA County,” said Melissa Oviedo, CEO, TEA. “STEAM education is the foundation of the themed entertainment industry, and we are excited to bring stories from some of the world’s most incredible rides and experiences to help educate and excite the future generation of creators, makers and innovators.

“The insight, experience and ‘behind the scenes’ stories the TEA Masters bring to each episode will inspire everyone,” Oviedo continued. “One of TEA’s goals is to strengthen our community presence and outreach and serve as an advocate for education, creativity, and innovation. We hope the ‘Art of STEAM with TEA Masters’ webinar series will inspire students to explore STEAM-related coursework and future careers.”

Kicking off on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, the ‘Art of STEAM with TEA Masters’ webinar series will present new episodes each week from 4 – 5:00 p.m. PDT. The first three webinars are:

Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Presenter: Frank Weigand | TEA Master of Engineering & Ride Systems | The TWT Group

Engineering Careers in Themed Entertainment

Join TEA Master Frank Weigand for a behind-the-scenes look at the engineering roles that bring themed attractions to life. Learn key lessons for success in technical careers, explore different types of engineering jobs – from design and analysis to fabrication and field work – and hear real case studies from Frank’s work in the industry.

Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Presenters: Catherynne Jean | TEA Master of Art & Creative Direction, Color Specialist | Independent Contractor:

Wayne Hunt | TEA Master of Graphic Design | Hunt Design (Retired); and

Jodi McLaughlin | TEA Master of Executive Production | Walt Disney Imagineering (Retired)

Moderator: Chris Conte | TEA Master of Audiovisual Technology Design, Technical Direction | Electrosonic

STEAM-Powered Storytelling: The Hidden Disciplines Behind Immersive Worlds

This dynamic panel will explore how science, technology, engineering, art, and math come together in the creation of immersive environments and unforgettable guest experiences. From color theory to technical systems, these TEA Masters will share how diverse team of specialists must collaborate to bring themed entertainment to life applying STEAM skills every step of the way.

Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Presenter: Lanny Smoot | TEA Master of Theatrical Technology | Walt Disney Imagineering – California

Designing the Attraction: The STEAM Behind Attractions

From concept to installation, learn what it takes to create an attraction – and explore real-world examples of the power of creativity, invention, and collaboration in action. With over 100 patents, and 48 years of technical experience, Lanny has created some of Disney Experiences’ most magical special effects, including Madame Leota’s Haunted Mansion levitating crystal ball, the real-life lightsabers found in Disney’s Star Wars attractions, and more. Along with discussing how science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) come together to create unforgettable theme park experiences, he will share some advice on starting on a successful career path, how to remain successful, and how to have fun all along the way! Lanny will be sharing some of his experience as a theatrical technology creator, inventor, electrical engineer, scientist, and researcher

TEA and LA County Library will continue to announce additional topics and presenters.