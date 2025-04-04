A peek into the USA Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai

The countdown to Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai has begun, and the United States is excited to preview what visitors can expect at the 31,000-square-foot (2,880-square-meter) USA Pavilion. The Pavilion, themed “America the Beautiful,” invites visitors to explore the spirit, creativity, landscapes, and innovation of the United States. Through immersive exhibits, bold architecture, live cultural programming, and a range of regional cuisine, visitors will experience a dynamic showcase of American beauty and excellence.

Designed by Louisiana-based Trahan Architects, the USA Pavilion features two triangular wooden structures connected by a glowing, suspended cube. The facades of the triangular buildings include 31-foot (9.45-meter) tall LED screens showcasing iconic American imagery. The construction of the USA Pavilion was completed by ES GLOBAL in collaboration with Alchemy.

Spark, the official USA Pavilion mascot, accompanies visitors throughout the USA Pavilion. This animated character – designed with iconic American symbols and colors – serves as a guide, encouraging exploration and imagination.

Inside the USA Pavilion, visitors watch “America the Beautiful” unfold across five distinct exhibits designed by BRC imagination Arts. Each exhibit exemplifies the broader interior exhibit theme of “Imagine What We Can Create Together.”

The Exchanges exhibit area highlights the many recreational, academic, and professional programs that bring people from around the world to the United States. Visitors hear first-hand stories from program participants and learn more about opportunities in the United States.

The Innovation exhibit showcases American ingenuity in addressing global challenges through agricultural technologies, nanotechnology, and more. Spark and a USA Pavilion Youth Ambassador highlight how creativity, collaboration, and applied science lead to life-changing solutions in medicine, design, and everyday living.

The Travel exhibit celebrates the natural beauty and variety of American cultural experiences through immersive visuals. From national parks to music festivals and small-town charm, this exhibit offers a look at both the everyday and iconic experiences found across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories.

Rendering of the Space exhibit for USA Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai.

In the Space exhibit, visitors take a closer look at the past and future of space exploration. Artifacts and prototypes bring the story of U.S. space leadership to life. The exhibit honors key milestones, including the Apollo program and the Artemis mission, and celebrates the U.S.-Japan partnership.

The journey continues into Launch: To the Moon and Beyond, located within the USA Pavilion’s cube. This powerful, immersive exhibit simulates a NASA rocket launch, surrounding visitors with towering LED screens and an expansive audioscape. As the rocket lies off, Spark leads visitors on a visually striking voyage to the Moon and beyond.

At the conclusion of the 25-minute exhibit tour, a Join Us & Thank You section invites visitors to stay connected. Vibrant, poster-style visuals with QR codes highlight U.S. advances in innovation as well as opportunities for U.S. travel and exchanges. The final piece of the USA Pavilion interior exhibit is a lunar sample (commonly known as a “moon rock”), an homage to the one displayed in Osaka at Expo 1970.

American cultural performers and Youth Ambassadors are another core element of the USA Pavilion.

Cultural Performers: The USA Pavilion, in coordination with Meridian International Center, will host professional musicians, dancers, and artists. These artists and performers, along with visiting U.S. military bands and college musicians, will perform daily at the USA Pavilion and on other Expo stages for millions of visitors. The first group of residential performers includes Native American hoop dancers from New Mexico, a jazz band from New Jersey and New York, and a rhythm and blues (R&B) singer from Maryland.

Youth Ambassadors: Throughout the USA Pavilion, 89 Youth Ambassadors, who collectively represent 45 states and the District of Columbia and speak over 20 languages, will serve as USA Pavilion guides and represent the U.S. commitment to educational and cultural exchanges, hospitality, and people-to-people connections. Selected for their leadership, accomplishments, and enthusiasm, these young Americans will answer questions and help visitors engage more deeply with each exhibit.

Restaurant/Food: Visitors can enjoy a taste of the United States at the USA Pavilion’s full-service public restaurant, operated by Living Hospitality. The restaurant’s walls feature images from the Hubble and James Webb Space Telescopes. The space-themed menu highlights U.S. ingredients and regional favorites such as the Aurora Alaskan Salmon Burger, Pulled Pork Nebula, and Stellar Maine Lobster Roll – offering a flavorful introduction to American cuisine.

From striking architecture and immersive exhibits to food, performances, and a welcoming atmosphere, the USA Pavilion is a celebration of the American story. It invites visitors to experience “America the Beautiful” as not just a place but also an idea that continues to grow through creativity, collaboration, and the connections we share.