USA Pavilion thrives in opening week at Expo 2025 Osaka

by Jim Ogul / Photos courtesy of Hufton+Crow

The USA Pavilion has just wrapped up its first full week at Expo 2025 Osaka—and what a start it’s been! As visitors flock to explore the immersive exhibits, performances, and culinary offerings, the pavilion has quickly established itself as one of the must-see destinations at the world’s fair in Kansai, Japan.

A spectacular first week

Over the past six days, the USA Pavilion has:

Welcomed 61,350 visitors , guided by the enthusiastic Youth Ambassadors

, guided by the enthusiastic Youth Ambassadors Hosted 17 live performances on the main stage, celebrating American music, dance, and storytelling

on the main stage, celebrating American music, dance, and storytelling Sold over 2,000 Spark burgers, offering a culinary experience that highlights flavors from across the U.S.

With its bold architectural design, high-tech exhibits, and interactive storytelling, the pavilion has provided an unforgettable experience to attendees from across the globe. Crowds lined up daily to step into the pavilion’s world, eager to explore innovations in technology, space exploration, travel, and cultural connection.

The vision behind the pavilion exhibition

The pavilion’s success owes much to Christian Lachel, the Chief Creative Officer at BRC Imagination Arts, who led the pavilion’s immersive storytelling and experiential design team. BRC’s vision brought together elements of innovation, space exploration and cultural vibrancy, tying them into the overarching exhibition theme: “Imagine What We Can Create Together.”

Architectural excellence

Designed by Trey Trahan and his firm Trahan Architects, the pavilion embodies a fusion of American and Japanese design philosophies. Inspired by Japanese torii gates, Trahan’s floating translucent cube serves as a symbolic gateway, reflecting the United States’ commitment to innovation and cultural exchange.

Some of the key architectural features include:

A modular timber façade and repurposed steel system , ensuring sustainability

, ensuring sustainability Panoramic LED screens displaying images of American landscapes, rural and urban cities and space exploration. The media sequences were created by BRC’s media team

displaying images of American landscapes, rural and urban cities and space exploration. The media sequences were created by BRC’s media team A central courtyard designed for cultural performances, F&B and visitor engagement.

designed for cultural performances, F&B and visitor engagement. A serenity garden, where natural light filters through carefully positioned walls.

Construction and world class execution

The pavilion’s construction was expertly managed by ES Global, ensuring efficient execution using repurposed materials and sustainable design principles. Another key player was Alchemy International – led by Christine Losecaat – which served as project management lead along with design-build contractor ES Global, helping turn the ambitious architectural vision into reality. Their combined expertise in complex project management, modular construction and structural development ensured that the pavilion was completed on time and ready for opening day.

Additionally, global exhibition specialist BeWunder was responsible for delivering turnkey fit-out exhibition solutions, ensuring a seamless integration of multi-sensory fabrication and immersive technology. Their contributions included:

Exhibition fit-out and AVL integration , creating engaging high-tech displays and interactive installations, enriching visitor engagement

, creating engaging high-tech displays and interactive installations, enriching visitor engagement Collaboration with experiential design lead BRC Imagination Arts, bringing the pavilion’s exhibits to life through advanced multimedia solutions and story driven environments

The role of the youth ambassadors

The Youth Ambassadors, recruited by Sister Cities International in collaboration with the U.S. Department of State, have been vital in shaping the visitor experience. These young Americans serve as cultural guides, engaging with international guests and fostering deeper connections between the United States and Japan. Their enthusiasm and expertise make the pavilion’s exhibits more accessible and engaging for a diverse audience.

Pavilion operations

Trivandi has been appointed as the Operational Delivery Partner for the USA Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka. Their role includes overseeing staffing, logistics, visitor experience, public relations, event management, entertainment production, and security compliance. The full operations team includes: Living Hospitality, Main+Rose, Meriden, and SisterCities.

Looking ahead

With Week 1 wrapped up, the USA Pavilion team is looking forward to more performances, interactive programs, and cultural exchanges. The United States National Day on July 19 promises a full day of celebrations, business engagement, and artistic showcases.

If the first week was any indication, the USA Pavilion is set to be a defining highlight of Expo 2025 Osaka, drawing visitors eager to experience the very best of American innovation and culture.

Photo courtesy of Hufton+Crow

The team

Several firms and organizations contributed to the USA Pavilion’s success:

Project Execution and Construction

ES Global – Played a design-build contractor role, overseeing execution and modular construction.

Alchemy International – Managed design, construction and logistics, ensuring efficiency.

Exhibition

BRC Imagination Arts– Led the pavilion’s experiential design, planning, brand identity, narrative development, and mascot design.

BRC Media – Direction, editing and production of all pavilion media elements including infield creative and programming direction. Including Youth Ambassador story training.

Yessian Global Music – Created the pavilions original music, “Together” song with BRC Media, audio effects and audio infield mix and programming.

Fractal Picture – Provided visual effects and animation.

NYXDesign – Supported BRC with exhibition lighting and technical design, integration coordination and infield lighting programming.

Profun – Supported BRC with operational planning.

BeWunder – Delivered turnkey fit-out exhibition solutions, ensuring immersive storytelling environments and AVL integration aligned with design intent.

Architecture

Trahan Architects – Served as the lead architect, designing the pavilion as a symbolic gateway between cultures.

HOOD Design Studio – Developed the landscaping and environmental design.

Dot Dash Lighting Design – Crafted the exterior lighting elements.

Studio Loutsis – Provided exterior signage and wayfinding.

Ricca – Designed the pavilion’s food service areas.

Operations

Trivandi – Operational Delivery Partner

Sister Cities International – Selected, trained, and deployed the Youth Ambassadors who guide visitors through the experience.

Main+Rose–Marketing and communications

Living Hospitality – Official caterer for the U.S. Pavilion, providing food and beverage services.

Meridian International Center – Responsible for recruiting cultural performers and expert speakers for the U.S. Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka