Semnox services its first client in Croatia

Semnox Solutions has announced the successful deployment of its all-in-one venue management system at Pulse Arena, a newly launched indoor amusement park in Šibenik, Croatia. This marks Semnox’s first installation in Croatia, extending its footprint across Europe.

Designed to offer high-energy entertainment for families and thrill-seekers alike, Pulse Arena features a wide array of attractions including a trampoline park, VR experiences, and soft play zones for young children. The venue also houses Pizzaholic, a themed restaurant and bar that complement the entertainment offerings with unique food and beverage options.

“Pulse Arena is a modern attraction venue designed to meet core leisure needs of families, especially those with kids,” said Antonio Burić, Assistant Director at Pulse Arena. “We conducted an extensive evaluation of available solutions in the market before selecting Semnox. Their all-in-one system perfectly supports the operational requirements of our business, elevates the customer experience, and offers robust management controls. We are confident that we have chosen the ideal partner for our venture.”

To power its diverse attractions and services, Pulse Arena selected Semnox’s integrated suite of solutions to streamline operations and its guest experience. From intelligent time and capacity management for the trampoline park to RFID-enabled lockers and access control gates, the system enhances efficiency, safety, and guest convenience across the venue. Semnox’s online booking capabilities further support pre-arrival planning, while real-time digital signage improves in-venue communication and promotions.

In addition to supporting daily operations, Semnox’s tools enable staff to manage group events and birthday parties with ease through robust reservation and venue management features.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Pulse Arena, making it our inaugural project in Croatia,” said Vinayaka Kamath, Business Head – U.K. & Europe at Semnox. “As a next-gen family entertainment venue, Pulse Arena leverages our comprehensive solution to deliver a seamless and engaging experience to its guests. We’re proud to support their growth and look forward to contributing to their continued success.”