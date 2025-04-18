Vekoma opens headquarters for the Americas in Orlando

Vekoma Rides, designer and manufacturer of roller coasters and attractions for theme parks, opened their new and expanded office in Orlando, Florida.

Vekoma Rides selected Orlando as the site of its new office, which will serve as its official headquarters for operations across the Americas. Located at 420 South Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando, the new location is expected to create new jobs over the next 18 months. The Orlando office expansion comes as the company continues to strengthen its presence in key global markets.

With their headquarters in the Netherlands, Vekoma is internationally recognized for its innovation in the design and production of roller coasters and other major amusement attractions. The company’s projects span theme parks around the world.

Since 2020, the company has been significantly growing its presence in the U.S. market, both by expanding its local team with different disciplines, as well as developing and installing new rides throughout the region. The list of new projects accomplished by Vekoma in the last few years in the region includes Big Bear Mountain at Dollywood, Good Gravy! at Holiday World, TRON Lightcycle Run at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers at Kings Island, and The Flash™: Vertical Velocity at Six Flags Great Adventure, among others. There are several new projects in the pipeline in the region in the next few years.

“Our new and expanded office is a result of our growth in the market and a testament to our solid plans to increase our presence and our support to local customers in the Americas market,” said Ricardo Etges, VP of Sales & Marketing, Americas. “We needed more space to accommodate our increasing number of team members, as well as to create room for further growth of the local group.”

Anne-Mart Agerbeek, CEO of Vekoma Rides, highlighted the company’s dedication to serving its local clients: “We have a clear customer-centric mentality at Vekoma and we are always looking for ways to better service our clients. Having a team in Orlando to support our clients and to enhance our position in the local market is critical.”

“Vekoma’s growth in Orlando reflects both their commitment to the industry and the strength of the relationships built through IAAPA. From a one-person team to a growing regional headquarters, they’ve shown what’s possible when innovation and collaboration come together. We’ve been proud to support their journey and look forward to seeing how they continue to help shape the future of the attractions industry,” said Jakob Wahl, CEO of IAAPA.

The Orlando Economic Partnership (OEP) began working with Vekoma following an initial meeting at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo, held annually in Orlando.

OEP supported the company’s site selection process by identifying and touring potential locations and facilitating introductions with key stakeholders, including the City of Orlando.

“Vekoma’s decision to locate in Orlando underscores the region’s global reputation as a hub for the attractions and tourism industry — not just for destination experiences, but for the companies that power them behind the scenes,” said Tim Giuliani, President and CEO of the OEP.

The project was made possible through close collaboration between the OEP, the City of Orlando’s Economic Development Division, and Foundry Commercial who played a key role in securing the location for Vekoma Ride’s new Americas headquarters.

“Orlando continues to be the place where companies like Vekoma choose to grow and thrive. As a global leader in the attractions industry, their expansion here reinforces our city’s reputation as a hub for innovation. We’re proud to welcome Vekoma Rides Americas’ headquarters to downtown Orlando and look forward to supporting their continued success,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.