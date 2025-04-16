Universal Helios Grand Hotel opens to guests

Universal Orlando Resort has welcomed its first guests to its newest hotel, Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews Hotel – a 500-room Mediterranean-inspired escape overlooking the brand-new theme park, Universal Epic Universe. Brought to life by the Universal Creative team and co-owned and operated by Loews Hotels & Co, the new hotel joins Universal Orlando’s Signature Collection and features bright, inviting and warm guest rooms and suites – including How to Train Your Dragon-themed Kids’ Suites, dining options, a rooftop bar, entertaining amenities and a dedicated entrance into Epic Universe.

Located at Epic Universe, Helios Grand Hotel blends immersion and relaxation and places guests steps away from the new theme park. Guests can enjoy a host of amenities such as a variety of dining options, including Flora Taverna, Aurora Market and Lotus Lagoon; a resort-style zero-entry pool, a hot tub and well-appointed poolside cabanas; fitness center, game room, and merch from the Universal Studios Store. Guests will also enjoy food and beverage options from the top floor at Bar Helios, featuring views into Epic Universe.

Helios Grand Hotel guests can also take advantage of a dedicated entrance to Epic Universe that is accessible from the hotel lobby (valid theme park admission required) as well as theme park benefits that are exclusive to Universal hotel guests – including Early Park Admission to select Universal theme parks – which will expand to include Epic Universe beginning May 23, 2025 – up to one hour before the park opens (valid theme park admission required), complimentary shuttle bus transportation to the theme parks and Universal CityWalk, and more.