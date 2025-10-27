WhiteWater receives Leading Edge Awards at WWA Show 2025

At the World Waterpark Association Show in Orlando, Florida, WhiteWater received Leading Edge Awards for outstanding work in the following global projects:

Yas Waterworld Expansion (with WTI, Life Floor)

Bavarian Blast at Bavarian Inn (with ADG, OpenAire, H&LA, Life Floor)

Summer Savanna Outdoor Waterpark at Kalahari Resort – Round Rock (with WTI)

Carnival Cruise Line’s Celebration Key (with Martin Aquatic, Life Floor)

Water slides and water ride headline Yas Waterworld expansion

The Yas Waterworld waterpark expansion project opened in Abu Dhabi, adding 20 new rides and experiences across an area of 13,000 square meters (140,000 square feet). Highlights include the region’s first side-by-side duelling inner tube slide – Inner Tube Parallel Pursuit, the region’s first Blaster Battle + SlingshotFusion, and the world’s first Mini Blaster Fusion – fused with Mini Rattler. The most groundbreaking attraction is the water ride – a Shoot the Chute integrated into a water slide tower, with a 20-seat boat plunging 15 meters out of the mouth of the mythical Bahamut fish.

A Whimsical Alpine Adventure for All at Bavarian Blast

Crafted with rustic German motifs, Bavarian Blast is Michigan’s largest indoor waterpark and has transformed Bavarian Inn in Frankenmuth into a true year-round resort destination. A great mix of 16 slides is featured in this 170,000-square-foot (13,800-square-meter) venue, including the state’s first dual mat racing slides – Mat Parallel Pursuit, the world’s first Inner Tube Parallel Pursuit, a Python + Constrictor 6-person raft ride for shared adventures, and two storybook-themed kids’ slides made possible through WhiteWater’s advanced fiberglass veiling technology. Together with a cuckoo clock spilling water onto excited kids below and an authentically decorated May Pole, Bavarian Blast immerses families in jovial alpine vibes.

Private Destination with Splash and Style: Celebration Key

Carnival Cruise Line’s private destination on Grand Bahama, Celebration Key, invites guests to an exclusive tropical paradise, with a beach, lagoons, a splash pad, and the “Suncastle” serving as an instant iconic landmark. Launching from this structure are two body slides, each measuring over 350 feet and enhanced with bursts of colors through AquaLucent effects.

Summer Savanna Outdoor Waterpark at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions – Round Rock

Summer Savanna Outdoor Waterpark at Kalahari Resort in Round Rock, Texas, features a set of kids’ slides specially veiled with cute nature themes. These slides make the Bugs Burrow kids’ area a delightful backdrop for pictures of the little ones.

“These projects demonstrate the successful collaboration of artistic, technical, and project management expertise together with visionary clients to create both first-of-its-kind rides for thrill seekers as well as memorable attractions for young families,” said Head of Sales, Doug Smith. “Each of them has brought new innovations and undoubtedly raised the bar forgreat guest experiences. Congratulations to all partners and team members involved!”