Zero Latency VR appoints JR Huyck as Director of Enterprise Expansion

Free-roam virtual reality company Zero Latency VR announced the appointment of JR Huyck as Director of Enterprise Expansion.

Huyck brings decades of hands-on experience in both operations and sales leadership across the entertainment and food service sectors. A former competitive bowler, his career has spanned B2B sales, telecom, and food service giants Sysco and US Foods, before returning to bowling entertainment in 2012. Most recently, he served with QubicaAMF, advising operators across the U.S. on building successful bowling anchor attractions.

“Seeing those big smiles at the end of a great experience – that’s what fuels me,” said Huyck. “The opportunity to bring my operational background and passion for entertainment to Zero Latency is incredibly exciting. Zero Latency’s world-class technology, its people, and its global footprint make it a standout in the broad world of attractions. I’m thrilled to be part of shaping the future of this industry.”

In this new role, Huyck will bring his decades of operational expertise and sales leadership to strengthen Zero Latency VR’s global network, with a focus on fast-tracking growth within large family entertainment centers, location-based entertainment precincts, commercial developers, and special projects. Throughout his career, Huyck has been instrumental in modernizing and expanding entertainment venues, including leading multi-million-dollar developments as COO of Andy B’s Entertainment.